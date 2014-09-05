Cano knocks in four as Mariners mash Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Coming off an emotional series in which they took two of three from American League wild-card front-runner Oakland, the Seattle Mariners might have been vulnerable to letting their guard down against the last-place Texas Rangers.

That didn’t prove the case Thursday, however.

Robinson Cano went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and the Seattle Mariners routed the Texas Rangers 10-2.

The second baseman hit a two-run single in the Mariners’ six-run second and a two-run double in a three-run third.

The Mariners (76-63) earned their third win in a row and their fourth in five games. They remain a half-game back of the Detroit Tigers for the second AL wild-card berth.

Seattle scored eight runs with two outs, including all six in the second.

Mariners catcher Jesus Sucre went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Right fielder Chris Denorfia had two hits, including his first home run with Seattle, a solo shot in the seventh, two walks and three runs. Center fielder Austin Jackson, first baseman Kendrys Morales and third baseman Kyle Seager also drove in runs.

“I thought it was important that they come out with a lot of energy and focus and play up to their ability and not get caught up in a lot of different things,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “They did a nice job tonight.”

Left-hander Roenis Elias (10-12) earned the victory by giving up one run on seven hits and a walk while striking out one over five innings.

For the eighth consecutive game, Elias gave up two runs or fewer.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus collected three hits for Texas (53-87), which dropped its sixth game in a row.

Second baseman Rougned Odor hit his eighth homer of the season with two outs in the ninth off Seattle right-hander Danny Farquhar.

Texas left-hander Robbie Ross Jr. (2-6) allowed six runs on five hits and three walks over 1 2/3 innings.

Ross retired the first two hitters in the second before surrendering six runs on five hits and three walks in the inning, including two straight that started the rally.

“There are a lot of different ways to win games,” McClendon said. “Getting on base with those two walks opened up a big inning for us.”

Denorfia, shortstop Chris Taylor and left fielder Dustin Ackley all walked and scored.

Sucre, Jackson, Morales and Seager -- who came up twice in the inning -- each had run-scoring base hits, and Cano drove in two.

Cano’s two-run double was the catalyst in Seattle’s three-run third. Sucre started the third-inning scoring with a second RBI single.

”He couldn’t get out of that inning,“ Texas manager Ron Washington said of Ross. ”Three of the seven hitters had two strikes. He couldn’t put them away.

“Robbie Ross feels bad right now.”

Seattle’s 7-8-9 hitters -- Denorfia, Taylor and Sucre -- were 2-for-2 with four walks and five runs in the second and third innings.

Two of the Mariners’ three runs in the third came with two outs.

“I’ll take them anytime,” McClendon said. “Two-out RBIs are golden in this game, particularly on the road. It usually means you’re going to win ballgames.”

NOTES: Texas C Robinson Chirinos was unavailable for a fourth consecutive game due to neck stiffness. J.P. Arencibia as behind the plate Thursday for the first time since the middle of May. Rookie Tomas Telis caught the Rangers’ previous three games. ... Texas purchased the contract of RHP Spencer Patton from Triple-A Round Rock. Patton was acquired from the Kansas City Royals for RHP Jason Frasor in a July trade. He went a combined 5-4 with 18 saves and a 3.90 ERA in 49 Triple-A appearances this season. OF Shin-Soo Choo, who underwent season-ending elbow surgery last week, was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL to clear a spot for Patton on the 40-man roster. ... Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon confirmed that RHP Chris Young would make his scheduled start Saturday after casting some doubt Wednesday.