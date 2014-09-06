Rangers lose first game without Washington

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The first game for the Texas Rangers without their manager ended like so many before during this lost season. The Rangers lost 7-5 Friday night to the Seattle Mariners hours after Ron Washington resigned as Texas’ skipper.

The Rangers (53-88) own the worst record in baseball and have dropped seven games in a row. The manager that led Texas to three playoff trips, including two World Series, stepped down with 22 games left in the season.

“Over the past eight seasons, it’s been a privilege to be part of some of the best years in club history and I will always be grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here, and for the great management, players, and coaches who have made our time here a success,” Washington said in a statement without addressing the media.

Tim Bogar took over as the team’s interim manager.

Of the two teams playing at Globe Life Park on Friday, the Mariners are the ones in postseason contention. Seattle (77-63) has won five of six and entered the day a half game back of Detroit for the American League’s second wild-card spot.

The Mariners hit four home runs, including a pair of two-run bombs from designated hitter Kendrys Morales, to support starting pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma. The right-hander improved to 14-6 after departing in the sixth inning with a 7-2 lead.

“That was one of those tough games to manage because so many things can go wrong and that’s a hungry club over there,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We pulled it out, bullpen did a nice job, [Iwakuma] did a nice job. I thought his stuff was actually pretty good. All in all, it was a good outing.”

Iwakuma beat Texas three times this season and is tied with ace Felix Hernandez for the staff lead in wins.

“I felt good in general,” Iwakuma said. “Thought I had good arm action, I thought my pitches were working. It was a tight strike zone, but I thought I did well overall.”

The Rangers did manage 13 hits, including three from center fielder Leonys Martin and a two-run homer from first baseman Adam Rosales in the sixth. Texas starter Scott Baker, released by Seattle before the season, took the loss and dropped to 3-4.

“It was tough seeing Wash go, a guy that had such passion for the game,” Rosales said. “It’s definitely sad to see him leave, but as a ballplayer you have to move on to the next game and keep on playing hard. I‘m sure that’s what Wash expects us to do still.”

Bogar called his major-league debut “bittersweet” replacing a local “icon.” Bogar played for Washington in the minor leagues.

“I actually enjoyed the fact that every one of those guys continued to battle for the whole game,” said Bogar, the bench coach under Washington. “We gave up seven runs early and never gave up. That’s just a testament to what this team is all about. They’ve been doing it all year. We just came up a little short.”

The Mariners went up 2-0 in the second on Morales’ towering two-run home run to right off Baker. Second baseman Kyle Seager, who walked to lead off the inning, also scored.

The Rangers got on the board in the fourth against Iwakuma. Second baseman Rougned Odor lined a two-out single up the middle to bring catcher Tomas Telis home to cut the Seattle lead in half.

The Mariners opened up some breathing room in the fifth after two more long balls that chased Baker. Catcher Mike Zunino hit a solo shot and shortstop Brad Miller followed with a two-run blast for a 5-1 edge.

The Rangers opened the fifth with three consecutive singles, but the damage was limited to one run after Iwakuma induced a double-play ball from shortstop Elvis Andrus.

NOTES: Washington went 664-611 in nearly eight seasons as Texas manager before resigning. He’s the franchise’s all-time leader in regular-season wins and games managed. He compiled an 18-16 record in the postseason, including trips to the 2010 and 2011 World Series. ... The Mariners went into Thursday with a 20-11 (.645) record since the start of August, the fourth-best in the baseball in that span. ... Tim Bogar was appointed interim manager for the remainder of the season. ... Texas extended its major league records for players (63) and pitchers (40) used in a season when RHP Spencer Patton and RHP Lisalverto Bonilla debuted Wednesday.