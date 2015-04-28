Walker, Mariners shut down Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- In his first three starts this season, young Seattle Mariners right hander Taijuan Walker racked up a 10.66 ERA.

Against the Texas Rangers’ light-hitting lineup Monday night, he delivered the kind of performance that made him the club’s top prospect just a couple years ago.

The 22-year-old mowed down the Rangers through seven innings, and he outdueled Texas’ Yovani Gallardo to earn his first victory of the season, 3-1, in front of a sparse crowd that waited out a 55-minute rain delay before the game started at Globe Life Park.

Even so, the hard-throwing righty said he didn’t have his best fastball.

“I had to make sure I located my pitches and kept the ball down,” Walker said. “It’s encouraging knowing if I don’t have my fastball, if I locate, I can get outs.”

The delay might have affected Gallardo (2-3), who surrendered two runs in the top of the first while throwing 34 of his 101 pitches.

Former Rangers slugger Nelson Cruz, who signed a free agent contract with Seattle after one season in Baltimore, got the Mariners off to a fast start with a sharp single to right, knocking in the game’s first run.

Nelson’s single was one of just three hits Gallardo allowed in his six innings, but the right-hander walked three, all of which led to runs.

The delay certainly didn’t hurt the 6-foot-4 Walker, who was in total control, scattering six hits and striking out five while walking one. The single run he allowed in the fourth inning was unearned. Walker (1-2) dropped his ERA nearly four full runs to 6.86.

“I guess when you throw 97, 98 (mph), 94 or 95 isn’t your best fastball,” Mariners catcher Mike Zunino said, cracking a smile. “I’ll take 93 to 95 located like that any day of the week.”

A trio of Seattle relievers -- Charlie Furbush, Carson Smith and Fernando Rodney (fifth save) -- kept Texas from mounting a late-inning threat. The Rangers, who couldn’t get the ball out of the infield with runners in scoring position, left eight men on base.

The victory pushed the Mariners (8-11) out of a last-place tie with the Rangers (7-12) in the American League West.

“These are professional hitters,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said of his team. “These guys continue to grind it out. Obviously, they’re not getting the results we want. Human nature is that you might put more pressure on yourself.”

Mariners designated hitter Seth Smith made it 3-1 in the top of the fifth with a two-out single up the middle.

Cruz put Seattle ahead 1-0 when he hit a Gallardo fastball for an opposite-field single with one out in the first to drive in center fielder Justin Ruggiano. Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus allowed the second run to score when his throw to first trying to complete a double play sailed wide.

In the bottom of the fourth, Seattle shortstop Brad Miller returned the favor when his deep throw from the hole skipped past first baseman Willie Bloomquist. Texas designated hitter Prince Fielder came home to make 2-1.

That gave struggling Rangers right fielder Shin-Shoo Choo a chance to do some damage with runners at second and third and two outs. However, Choo bounced a routine hopper to second base to strand the runners. Choo finished the game 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, lowering his average to .096.

“You watch him and he’s definitely not getting the desired results,” Banister said of Choo. “It’s been a challenge for Choo this month. This is a guy that’s proven to be a professional hitter, a .290 career hitter if you will. It’s been a tough stretch for him.”

NOTES: The Rangers acquired OF Josh Hamilton from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. As part of the transaction, Texas also will receive cash considerations from Los Angeles. Hamilton remains on the 15-day disabled list as he continues to rehab from right shoulder surgery performed Feb. 3. ... The Rangers recalled LHP Alex Claudio from Round Rock and optioned RHP Tanner Scheppers to the Triple-A club. ... The Mariners didn’t arrive in Arlington, Texas, until 3:30 a.m. CT on Monday due to heavy thunderstorms in the Dallas area. The team was scheduled to arrive around midnight after flying from Seattle, but its plane had to be diverted to San Antonio, where the Mariners spent about two hours sitting on the runway. ... The Rangers also had travel issues, as they were diverted to Austin on their flight back from Anaheim, Calif.