Mariners play it cool in downing red-hot Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas - As hot as the Texas Rangers have been this month, one team in the American League West actually owns a better September record.

The Seattle Mariners jumped ahead early and held on for a 3-1 victory over the streaking Rangers on Friday night at Globe Life Park.

The Mariners’ bullpen worked 4 2/3 scoreless innings to snap a five-game winning streak for the American League West leaders in the opener of a three-game series.

Seattle (72-76) is 11-5 in September, which is tied with Toronto for the best record in the American League.

“We’re trending the way we’re trending because of our offense and our bullpen,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said.

The Rangers (79-68), fresh off a four-game sweep of Houston, are 11-6 this month.

Mariners shortstop Ketel Marte went 2-for-4 and accounted for all three runs. The 21-year-old rookie drove in two runs and scored the other.

Seattle closer Tom Wilhelmsen worked a perfect ninth for his 12th save in as many chances. Included in the 1-2-3 inning was a strikeout of pinch hitter Josh Hamilton, who is coming off arthroscopic-knee surgery and was making his first appearance since Sept. 4.

Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar (1-4) was awarded the win in Seattle’s first game of 10-day, nine-game road trip.

The Rangers left nine men on base, were 0-6 with runners in scoring position and had a couple of calls not go their way.

“We had our opportunities,” said Texas manager Jeff Banister, who was ejected after arguing a call in the second inning.

Texas starter Yovani Gallardo fell to 12-11 after giving up three runs in five innings.

The Rangers tried to mount an unlikely rally in the eighth against reliever Carson Smith, the fourth man out of the Seattle bullpen. Third baseman Adrian Beltre walked to lead off the inning, and designated hitter Prince Fielder followed with a soft chopper that went under first baseman Logan Morrison’s glove.

Beltre nearly made it runners at first and third with none out, if not for a replay review. Beltre broke for third on a wild pitch and initially was ruled to have beaten catcher Jesus Sucre’s throw, but replay confirmed that third baseman Kyle Seager kept his glove on Beltre as he came off the bag.

“That’s something we’ve talked about once they implemented replay,” Seager said. “There are so many little scenarios like that where you don’t even see it on the field that come up over the course of a season. They basically told us if there’s a tag, just to keep it on him.”

Seattle got to both Gallardo and Banister in the second.

Marte’s slicing double down the third-base line made it 2-0. The ball bounced twice before going over third, each time catching the chalk, before hitting the line one more time in left.

Banister came out of the dugout to argue the play, only to get tossed by third-base umpire Chris Guccione.

“I was told it was non-reviewable,” Banister said.

Seager followed with a bloop single to left to plate Marte for a three-run edge.

“They hit two right down the line,” Gallardo said. “There’s not much I can do about that. It definitely sucked.”

The Rangers threatened in the first by loading the bases, but Seattle starter James Paxton struck out first baseman Mitch Moreland to end the inning. Paxton also maneuvered out of a two-on, one-out scenario in the third.

The lefty wasn’t as elusive in the fourth. Two singles backed up by two walks, the latter to Fielder with the bases ended Paxton’s night.

Farquhar limited the damage by coaxing an inning-ending double play out of left fielder Mike Napoli.

“I was trying to strike him out or pop him up with a high fastball, but he somehow got on top of it for a double play,” Farquhar said after his first win in more than a year.

NOTES: The Rangers’ four-game sweep of the Astros this week was the first time in modern major-league history (since 1900) that a second-place team swept a first-place team in September or October to put them in first place, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. ... Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said OF Nelson Cruz will likely remain at DH for the Texas series. Cruz could return to RF against Kansas City. ... Texas went into Friday having won five straight, 10 of 11, 11 of 14, and 19 of its last 23 home games. The club’s 22-5 (.815) home mark since July 29 is the best in baseball. ... Seattle came into the game leading the American League with 204 extra-base hits since the All-Star break.