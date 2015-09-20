Hamels dominates as Rangers down Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas - Cole Hamels and wins by the Texas Rangers are becoming very common these days.

The Texas left-hander struck out 12 batters in his seven innings of work Saturday as the Rangers pounded Seattle 10-1.

Texas, which retained its 2 1/2-game lead over Seattle, has now won the last seven starts by Hamels with Saturday night’s performance arguably his best since coming to Texas.

Hamels struck out at least one batter in each of his innings and threw 81 of his 113 pitches for strikes. He allowed seven hits and the strikeouts were the most he’s had since he struck out 13 in his July 25 no-hitter for Philadelphia, which was his final start before the trade to the Rangers.

“I think I was able to execute more pitches than not,” said Hamels, who has now faced Seattle four times since the trade. “The past couple of games I’ve had against them I’ve had those few innings where I left pitches up and not gotten away with anything and really caused to create a big inning for them. I think in this game in general I was able to execute pitches and keep them off balance and throw all my pitches for strikes.”

He also didn’t walk a batter, making him the first Rangers pitcher to strike out at least 12 and not walk a batter since Yu Darvish on Aug. 1, 2013.

As good as Hamels was, the game was tied after Seattle left fielder Franklin Gutierrez homered off Hamels to lead off the second. That would be the end of the offense for Seattle against Hamels and for the night.

“The secondary stuff was really sharp tonight,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said of Hamels. “It was probably as good as we’ve seen. It was the fourth time that club has seen Cole, and I thought the game plan was really good. I felt like they made some adjustments along the way when they needed to and his stuff was sharp.”

Hamels had plenty of offensive support from the Rangers, who had 14 hits and scored in four of the first five innings.

Left fielder Mike Napoli gave Hamels an early run with an RBI single in the first inning against Seattle left-hander Vidal Nuno (1-3). Texas then scored twice on one infield hit in the second to take a 3-1 lead.

Third baseman Adrian Beltre’s two-run double in the fourth increased the Texas lead to 5-1. Beltre added an RBI single as part of a three-run fifth to make it 8-1.

Nuno, who allowed one hit in seven innings the last time he faced Texas, was gone after giving up five runs in 3 1/3 innings Saturday.

“They unfortunately found holes,” Nuno said. “I was trying to hit outside corners and stuff like that and get those calls. A couple of times, the umpires didn’t call those strikes as it shown on videos as being in the box, as being strikes. It was a frustrating day. They found holes. Third and fourth inning they got bases loaded, and it was time for me to get out of the game.”

Beltre went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and right fielder Shin-Soo Choo reached base five times. Center fielder Delino DeShields also scored twice and had two hits and an RBI.

The Mariners finished with the seven hits they had off Hamels but were also 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven in the game.

“You have to be ready to swing the bat,” Gutierrez said. “This guy (Hamels) was pounding the zone. He was tough tonight. We were trying to do whatever we could to get on base, but he was making his pitches.”

NOTES: The Texas Rangers won’t skip anyone in the rotation after a day off Monday, putting their rotation for the Oakland series that starts Tuesday as LHP Martin Perez, RHP Colby Lewis and RHP Yovani Gallardo. ... Texas C Robinson Chirinos, who hasn’t played since Sept. 9 because of a sore left biceps, said he feels good enough to play. ... Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said no decision has been made as to if or when RHP Taijuan Walker will pitch again this season. Walker (11-8) has already thrown 169 2/3 innings this year. ... Seattle OF Nelson Cruz set a career high with 167 hits with a single in Friday night’s game. His previous mark of 166 came last year with Baltimore.