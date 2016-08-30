Beltran-led Rangers defeat Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Having snapped a hitless streak that had hit 32 games, Carlos Beltran looked more like himself on Monday.

The Texas Rangers' slugger had three hits, including a home run in the first and a run-scoring double in Texas' four-run third all in support of Yu Darvish, who pitched into the seventh inning in a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners in the first of a three-game series.

Darvish (5-3) gave up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings for Texas, which won its third consecutive game and extended its lead over Seattle in the AL West to 9 1/2 games while remaining 8 1/2 up over Houston.

Beltran, who had two hits to break a hitless skid on Saturday, hit his 25th home run in the first and drove in a run in the Rangers' third. In the inning, Nomar Mazara had a run-scoring triple, Ian Desmond an RBI double and Jonathan Lucroy followed with a base hit that drove in another run.

"It was nice to see him get the two hits the other night that dropped in for him ... kind of get him off the string," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "This is a great hitter. We know those at-bats are coming. He's staying on the ball well, I think he's seeing it well."

Texas second baseman Rougned Odor added a sacrifice fly in the fifth, driving in Adrian Beltre, who reached base on the 584th double of his career, which moved him past Robin Yount into 20th all-time.

Texas closer Sam Dyson struck out two of the three hitters he faced in the ninth for his 30th save.

"I think what we've done lately, the ability to manage some at-bats, stay away from big swings, chase balls out of the zone, string some hits together ... similar to what we were doing some time ago where we didn't need to rely on the home run, (but rather) push the ball around the yard, stay in the middle of the field."

The Rangers made short work of Hisashi Iwakuma (14-10), who gave up five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings, matching his shortest outing of the season.

The loss marked his third consecutive after winning eight of nine and was just his sixth loss in his last 20 starts after opening the season 0-3. He threw 68 pitches, including 40 in the second inning.

"He couldn't catch his breath," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "The ball was up for the most part. If you don't get the ball in on these guys, they get extended, they're strong and in his ballpark the ball goes pretty good. It's just not a good night."

Said Iwakuma: "It's hard to say (what happened). I had a very good bullpen today. Everything was sharp. Breaking ball was tight. I couldn't bring that over to the mound in general. It was hot, I admit, but it wasn't like I had bad mechanics. It was just everything was up in the zone."

The outing continued a streak of success for Darvish, who is 4-3 with a 3.05 ERA in nine starts since coming off the disabled list. Opponents are hitting .222 off him with 15 walks and 72 strikeouts since the All-Star break.

His two walks were the source of trouble on Monday. Both led to runs. One issued in the fourth with two outs to Kyle Seager followed by Adam Lind's run-scoring double accounted for Seattle's first run. That represented his only slip up until the seventh, when he left the game with a 6-1 lead but runners on first and third with two outs.

Texas relievers had trouble recording the last out.

Seattle pinch-hitter Franklin Gutierrez's double off lefty Jake Diekman scored two. Robinson Cano followed with a walk with slugger Nelson Cruz coming to the plate.

Texas right-hander Keone Kela, though working Cruz to 3-2, struck out the slugger to end the inning, and he retired the side in order in the eighth.

With two outs in the first, Beltran, now 6-for-11 in his career off Iwakuma, hit a 2-2 pitch into the park's home-run porch. It was his third home run since being acquired by Texas at the trade deadline.

Texas struck for four runs in the third, sending nine men to the plate and finishing only a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. Desmond and Beltran had run-scoring doubles, Mazara had an RBI triple and Lucroy added a run-scoring base hit.

Iwakuma threw 40 pitches in the frame, including 11 on a strikeout of Carlos Gomez that ended the inning.

"We were able to force him into the strike zone," Banister said. "We didn't chase too many balls down or off the plate, and we were able to capitalize on some balls we hit hard. The more pitches pitchers throw in those type of innings they have a greater opportunity to make mistakes."

NOTES: Texas placed OF Drew Stubbs on irrevocable release waivers for the purpose of giving his unconditional release. Stubbs, designated for assignment on Thursday, turned down an outright assignment to the minor leagues and requested his release. ... Texas RHP Colby Lewis' scheduled injury rehabilitation start Double-A Frisco was rained out. He has been rescheduled for Tuesday with a plan of four innings or 65 pitches. ... Seattle 2B Robinson Cano entered the game one double shy of a 12th consecutive season with 30 or more doubles. He was poised to join Tris Speaker and Honus Wagner as big leaguers to attain the distinction. ... Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Friday's series opener with the Angels at Safeco Field.