Rangers roll to fifth straight win

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Having again beaten a good American League starter, the Texas Rangers are now in position to leave the rest of the AL West in the rearview mirror.

Texas won its fifth consecutive game by blasting Seattle ace Felix Hernandez and three relievers on Wednesday.

Rougned Odor hit two home runs and matched a career high with five RBIs, and Carlos Gomez hit his third career grand slam to power Texas to a 14-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners, completing a three-game sweep.

Odor had a two-run home run in the seventh and followed with a three-run shot -- his 27th of the season -- in the eighth inning of a game already out of reach.

Gomez's home run, his second since being acquired by Texas last week, was part of the Rangers' five-run fourth and the first of five Texas homers.

"We have a really good lineup," said third baseman Adrian Beltre, who also hit a home run. "Beating a pitcher like Felix says something about this offense. We probably haven't played the way we wanted the last month, but the offense is clicking better.

"Our lineup is always up for the challenge. It's nice to beat guys like that but it doesn't matter. The bottom line is to get wins. There's no doubt the next 10 days or so will be a challenge for us to get some separation from the guys behind us."

Next up for the Rangers is Houston, which is 8 1/2 games back in the West after sweeping Oakland. Seattle fell to 11 1/2 back.

Beltre's 26th home run of the season was the 438th of his career, tying him with Andre Dawson for 43rd all-time. The Texas third baseman passed Willie McCovey for 37th all-time with 1,556 RBIs.

Ryan Rua hit the team's fourth home run, also in the eighth, for Texas.

The onslaught continued the Rangers' torrid run on offense. In addition to Hernandez, Texas has beaten Carlos Carrasco, Danny Salazar and Hisashi Iwukuma. Texas has scored almost seven runs a game in the 10 games of the homestand.

Gomez's slam was the third of his career and second this season, the other coming against Seattle in July.

Left-hander Martin Perez (9-10) earned the victory by pitching six shutout innings, giving up seven hits and walking three while striking out four. The outing marked his third scoreless start this season.

Hernandez (9-5) suffered his first loss in his last nine starts for Seattle, losers of five straight and eight of nine. The right-hander gave up six runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three. Hernandez entered 5-0 with a 3.46 ERA since coming off the disabled list July 20.

Kyle Seager, who has reached base in 48 of his last 54 games, hit a solo homer in the eighth off right-hander Tony Barnette to break up the shutout. Dae-Ho Lee was 3-for-4, matching a career high for hits while snapping an 0-for-18 skid.

"It wasn't good," Hernandez said. "That was terrible on my part. I should go out there and step up a little bit more, get my level a little bit up. I made a lot of mistakes, walked a lot of people. Just left one pitch out over the plate and Gomez hit a homer."

Perez allowed base runners in each of his six innings, and had two on with one out in the sixth. But the lefty struck out Leonys Martin and induced a groundout to get out of danger. Perez, 1-6 with a 6.30 ERA in his last 10 starts, moved to 8-2 this season at home.

The Rangers sent nine men to the plate in the fourth.

Carlos Beltran and Beltre each had singles to start the inning while Mitch Moreland walked with one out, ahead of Elvis Andrus' run-scoring base hit.

Gomez, who walked, stole second, advanced to third on Robinson Chirinos' sacrifice bunt and scored the Rangers' first run on Nomar Mazara's sacrifice fly in the third.

"I think the key at-bat was Gomez early, drawing the walk," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "That was a good play for us and allowed our hitters to go to work after that."

In the fifth, the Rangers continued to pour it on. Beltran again singled to lead off and set up Beltre, who took Seattle lefty Vidal Nuno deep to increase Texas' lead to 8-0.

Texas hitters tagged Seattle relievers for eight runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings.

The Mariners head back home after a 1-6 road trip.

"It was a rough trip. There's no doubt," Seattle manager Scott Servais. "Very disappointing. We knew it was going to be a challenging trip for us."

NOTES: Texas announced during the game that RHP Jeremy Jeffress, arrested last week in Dallas on suspicion of DWI, will remain on the restricted list while undergoing treatment for "personal issues." ... Seattle OF/DH Nelson Cruz sat out a second straight day with a hand injury. "He feels better, but his grip strength is not where it needs to be yet," manager Scott Servais said. "When you can't grip the bat, it's tough to be a hitter." ... In a trade announced during the game, Seattle acquired OF Ben Gamel from the Yankees in exchange for RHP Jio Orozco and RHP Juan De Paula. ... Texas' rotation for the three-game series against Houston, starting Friday, will be RHP A.J. Griffin, LHP Derek Holland and RHP Yu Darvish. ... OF Drew Stubbs, who was placed on release waivers by Texas on Monday, was claimed on Wednesday by Baltimore.