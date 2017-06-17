Ross returns in style, Rangers drub Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers began a season-long stretch of 20 consecutive games on Friday.

It might well make or break their season.

What they saw out of a long-lost rotation piece and a lineup perhaps finally coming together gave them a boost of hope.

Right-hander Tyson Ross exceeded just about every expectation in his first start in 15 months, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning of the Rangers' 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Ross, who hadn't pitched since Opening Day 2016 for San Diego because of shoulder problems that ultimately led to off-season surgery, allowed a run without giving up a hit in the first after walking the game's first hitter.

After the walk, Ross retired the next nine hitters and 14 of the next 15.

His official line was 5 2/3 innings pitched, two hits, two runs, three walks and five strikeouts. The victory was his first since Aug. 31, 2015, coincidentally against the Rangers at Petco Park.

"I'm pretty stoic in my demeanor, but inside I was real excited to be out there, crossing over those white lines and being handed the ball," Ross said. "It's been a long time coming, and I'm just happy I was able to do a good job for the team and put us in a position to win.

"It's a long road, it's tough to go through, and I'm happy to be back in action and I look forward to moving forward."

Ross, who signed with Texas as a free agent in January, received plenty of run support from an offense that accounted for 13 hits and combined to score seven runs in the third and fourth innings and three in the sixth on Carlos Gomez's three-run homer to center off reliever Zac Curtis.

Gomez, who was activated from the disabled list before the game, went 2-for-5 with four RBIs. Jonathan Lucroy and Adrian Beltre each had two hits and two RBIs. For Beltre, the base hits represented 2,956 in his career.

Robinson Chirinos led off the fourth with his eighth home run.

The strikeout-prone Rangers only whiffed six times, snapping a string of 11 consecutive games in June with eight or more.

Texas also welcomed Mike Napoli back from the DL. Napoli, with a base hit on Friday, is batting only .194, but he was swinging the bat better when he went down with a sore back.

"When we put those guys back in the lineup -- Gomez, Beltre, Napoli -- the experience of these guys, there's no room to maneuver around," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "When we came out of spring training, that's what we envisioned: tough outs, hitters -- with two strikes, two outs -- grinding away being able to push runs across for us."

The Rangers also finally figured out Seattle left-hander James Paxton, who entered having logged three career outings of at least six scoreless innings against Texas, including in April, when he held the Rangers to two hits and one walk while striking out nine in eight innings.

Paxton (5-2) gave up seven runs, seven hits and three walks while striking out four in 3 2/3 innings.

Two consecutive two-out walks in the third were backbreakers for Paxton in the third. Elvis Andrus followed with an RBI double and Beltre drove in two with a base hit.

"He just doesn't have any rhythm at all," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "Even the secondary stuff wasn't very sharp tonight as well. It is what it is. We've got figure it out. Everything looks like a struggle. He's a big part, trying to dig us out of this little hole we've created here. We've got to get him right, back on track."

While the Rangers' offense erupted, Ross and three relievers limited the Mariners to seven hits.

Mike Zunino had the Mariners' first hit, in the fifth, but Texas lefty Dario Alvarez left the catcher stranded. Nelson Cruz broke out of an 0-for-11 skid with an RBI single in the sixth, and Jarrod Dyson had a solo home run in the seventh off Jose Leclerc, who surrendered two runs in an inning pitched.

The Rangers sent nine to the plate in the third, scoring five runs with four hits and two walks.

Paxton stayed in to face four more hitters in the fourth and was touched for two more runs.

Chirinos led off the inning with a home run and Delino DeShields followed with a base hit. DeShields stole second and scored on Gomez's double to left.

Paxton labored, finishing with 91 pitches in 3 2/3 innings, including 40 in the third inning.

"Something's definitely not right," said Paxton, who had a stint on the DL in May. "The past few starts you can tell something's not quite there. But I'm in the process of trying to figure out how to fix it.

"There's no issue with my arm. I'm not hurt. Just timing's off."

NOTES: The Rangers made several roster moves before the game, starting with designating RHP Dillon Gee for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Ross. Texas also activated 1B Mike Napoli and OF Carlos Gomez from the DL and recalled LHP Dario Alvarez from Triple-A Round Rock. To make room, Texas put RHP Tony Barnette on the 10-day DL (sprained right ring finger) and optioned INF/OF Jurickson Profar and INF/OF Ryan Rua to Round Rock. ... Texas LHP Cole Hamels (oblique strain) gave up one hit in three innings and 35 pitches in an injury rehabilitation start on Friday for Double-A Frisco. He threw 22 more pitches afterward in the bullpen. ... Seattle recalled LHP Zac Curtis from Double-A Arkansas and optioned RHP Chase De Jong to Triple-A Tacoma. ... Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez (shoulder) will make his third rehabilitation start on Saturday with Tacoma. He's expected to throw 80-85 pitches. ... Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) will make his second injury rehab start on Monday with Tacoma. ... Rangers INF Hanser Alberto, out with soreness in his right shoulder, is expected to undergo surgery Monday.