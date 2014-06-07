Preview: Mariners at Rays

The music was playing in the locker room following the game again Friday as Tampa Bay Rays earned a chance to celebrate a victory after a frustrating 10-game losing streak. Alex Cobb will go to the mound Saturday as the Rays try to build on that when they host the Seattle Mariners in the second of a four-game series. “It’s a good first game to start hopefully getting us back in the right direction,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon told reporters after a 4-0 victory for his team’s seventh shutout.

The Rays need Evan Longoria to get rolling if they are to climb back into contention and he is starting to warm up with nine hits in 23 at-bats during a six-game hitting streak. The Mariners had their season-high five-game winning streak snapped Friday after managing only five hits. Cole Gillespie has added to the offense for Seattle of late, collecting two hits each in his last three starts.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Roenis Elias (4-4, 3.53 ERA) vs. Rays RH Alex Cobb (1-3, 3.19)

Elias comes in off his first career shutout Sunday when he allowed three hits and one walk while striking out eight to beat Detroit. The 25-year-old rookie from Cuba allowed three or fewer runs in eight of his 12 starts this season, lasting at least five innings in every outing. Elias, who missed Tampa Bay when it visited Seattle last month, has struck out 65 and yielded 64 hits in 74 innings.

Cobb has lost his last two starts, yielding nine runs and 14 hits over 11 innings, after going 20 2/3 frames without surrendering a run in his previous three turns. The Boston native, who missed almost six weeks with an oblique strain, has struck out 32 and walked 10 in 36 2/3 innings. Cano is 7-for-21 with three homers against Cobb, who is 2-2 in five career starts with a 3.76 ERA versus Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle OF Michael Saunders left Friday’s game with a sore right shoulder and will be re-evaluated Saturday.

2. Tampa Bay OF Kevin Kiermaier has 10 hits in 20 at-bats over seven games and is batting .406 overall in 13 contests overall.

3. Cano has hit safely in his last 15 road games, going 27-for-65 in that span.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Mariners 1