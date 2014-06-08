Preview: Mariners at Rays

Red-hot Felix Hernandez attempts to win his sixth consecutive start when the Seattle Mariners visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Hernandez has given up two or fewer runs four times during the five-start winning streak to improve his record to an impressive 8-1. The Mariners posted a 7-4 victory on Saturday for their sixth win in seven games while the struggling Rays have lost 11 of 12 and posses the worst record in the majors at 24-39.

Tampa Bay has been outscored 63-35 over the past 12 games and has allowed seven or more runs five times during the stretch. Seattle is 4-1 during a seven-game road excursion that ends Monday against the Rays and has outscored its foes 33-17 over its last seven games. Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano is 8-for-21 in five games since returning from a hand injury and has a 16-game road hitting streak dating back to May 2.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (8-1, 2.57 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (3-3, 3.73)

Hernandez defeated the New York Yankees in his last turn when he gave up two runs and eight hits in seven innings. One of the victories during the streak came against Tampa Bay on May 12 when Hernandez took a shutout into the seventh but ended up allowing four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. Hernandez is 5-2 with a 2.28 ERA in 12 career starts against Tampa Bay.

Archer has given up just three runs in 24 2/3 innings over his last four starts but is just 1-1 during the stretch. He suffered a 1-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday when he gave up one run and five hits in seven innings. Archer is 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA in two career starts against Seattle while being touched up for four homers in nine innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners SS Brad Miller has two homers in five career at-bats against Archer, while Cano is hitless in seven at-bats.

2. Tampa Bay OF David DeJesus is 11-for-34 with a homer and five RBIs against Hernandez, while OF Matt Joyce is 1-for-15.

3. Seattle OF Michael Saunders (shoulder) sat out Saturday and is questionable for Sunday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Rays 1