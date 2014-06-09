Preview: Mariners at Rays

The Seattle Mariners have not been a great offensive team through the first half of the season, but they are starting to get contributions throughout the lineup. The Mariners have scored 12 runs over the last two days and look to build on that Monday when they visit the struggling Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of a four-game series. Seattle started a five-run rally with two outs from the bottom of the order in the ninth inning Sunday to win for the seventh time in eight games.

All Star second baseman Robinson Cano, boasting a .330 batting average, continues to be productive for the Mariners while Endy Chavez is 4-for-9 with two RBIs in the series. Tampa Bay beat Seattle 4-0 on Friday to end a 10-game losing streak, but has dropped two games since and will look to 2012 American League Cy Young winner David Price to halt another slide. James Loney leads the Rays’ offense with 30 RBIs – two in the last 12 games.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET; MLB Network, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Erasmo Ramirez (1-4, 6.82 ERA) vs. Rays LH David Price (4-5, 4.03)

Ramirez allowed five runs over three innings in his last outing against Atlanta and has gone six starts without a victory after winning his first of the season. The Nicaragua native has struggled with the long ball, surrendering nine homers in 33 innings. Ben Zobrist is 4-for-7 with a pair of homers versus Ramirez, who has made three appearances (two starts) against the Rays with a 1-0 record and 3.00 ERA.

Price is 0-2 in his last four turns, giving up 18 runs (13 earned) over 29 innings, after dropping a 5-4 decision to Miami last Wednesday in which he allowed four unearned runs. The Vanderbilt product has struck out 101 and walked only nine in 91 2/3 innings. Catcher John Buck is 4-for-11 with a homer against Price, who beat the Mariners 2-1 in a nine-inning effort at Seattle on May 13.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle OF Michael Saunders (sore right shoulder) and 1B Justin Smoak (sore quad) were both held out of the lineup Sunday with injuries.

2. Tampa Bay’s pitchers have struck out 50 and walked only five batters during the first five games of their homestand.

3. Cano has hit safely in his last 17 road games, going 29-for-73 in that span.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Mariners 2