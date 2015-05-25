Preview: Mariners at Rays

The American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays look to rebound from two straight losses at home when they host the Seattle Mariners in the opener of a three-game set Monday night. The Rays were shut out for the fifth time this season on Saturday and were beaten 7-2 on Sunday by the Oakland Athletics, who own the worst record in baseball.

Evan Longoria has knocked in seven runs during an eight-game hitting streak and Logan Forsythe has reached base in 14 consecutive contests for Tampa Bay. Rays starter Jake Odorizzi will have to deal with Seattle’s dangerous offense that includes Kyle Seager and slugger Nelson Cruz. Seager is 14-for-37 with three homers – two in the last two days - during a 10-game hitting streak for the Mariners, who won two of the last three at Toronto. Cruz has hit 13 of his major league-leading 17 homers on the road and was 8-for-18 in a five-game span before going 0-for-4 in an 8-2 loss on Sunday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Roenis Elias (1-1, 2.76 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (3-4, 2.43)

Elias has allowed one run in each of his last two starts, including a victory at Baltimore last Wednesday when he surrendered six hits in 7 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old Cuban has permitted three or fewer tallies in all of his five starts, but given up four homers in that span. James Loney, Rene Rivera and Longoria have all homered against Elias, who beat the Rays in his only career meeting last season while yielding four runs in 7 2/3 frames.

Odorizzi has been the most consistent pitcher for the Rays while permitting three or fewer runs in all but one start – five times allowing one or zero. The 25-year-old is winless in his last three despite giving up six runs in 18 2/3 innings combined, but has been impressive overall with 46 strikeouts and just 10 walks in 59 1/3 frames. Justin Ruggiano is 2-for-3 with a homer versus Odorizzi, who allowed one hit in six scoreless innings against Seattle last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano, who is hitting .318 with 24 homers and 98 RBIs in 160 career games against the Rays, went 0-for-11 over the weekend in Toronto.

2. Tampa Bay OF Steven Souza Jr. (wrist), SS Asdrubal Cabrera (groin) and Loney (finger) were all injured Sunday and considered day-to-day.

3. The Mariners won three of four at Tampa Bay last year after dropping two of three games versus the Rays at Seattle earlier in the season.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Mariners 2