Preview: Mariners at Rays

The Seattle Mariners are beginning to meet their high expectations after a disappointing start with four victories in their last six contests on the road. The Mariners can climb back to one game under the .500 mark for the first time in almost a month when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday for the second contest of a three-game set.

Robinson Cano snapped a mini slump with two RBIs and Kyle Seager extended his hitting streak to 11 games as Seattle recorded a 4-1 win in the series opener. The Mariners (21-23) have won 10 of their last 16 games and will try to increase American League East-leading Tampa Bay’s losing streak to four. Evan Longoria has hit safely in nine straight contests for the Rays, who have left 28 on base and gone 2-for-25 with runners in scoring position over the last three games. Right-hander Alex Colome faces Seattle for the first time and lefty J.A. Happ looks to extend his unbeaten streak to seven games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH J.A. Happ (3-1, 3.61 ERA) vs. Rays RH Alex Colome (3-1, 4.81)

Happ comes in off his shortest outing of the season, giving up four runs on four hits and two walks in two innings despite remaining 3-0 in his last six games. The 32-year-old Northwestern product had allowed two or fewer runs in six of his first seven turns. Happ, who has struck out 38 and walked 11 in 47 1/3 innings in 2015, is 2-2 with a 5.52 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) lifetime against the Rays.

Colome rebounded from two rough outings to limit Oakland to four hits over five scoreless innings Thursday and gained his third victory in five starts this season. The 26-year-old from the Dominican Republic surrendered 11 runs in 9 1/3 frames in his previous two outings, but compiled 19 strikeouts and only three walks over 24 1/3 innings in 2015. Cano is 1-for-1 with two walks in his career against Colome.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays placed 1B James Loney (fractured finger) on the 15-day disabled list while OF Steven Souza Jr. (wrist) and SS Asdrubal Cabrera (groin) are day-to-day.

2. Seattle RF Nelson Cruz, who leads the majors with 17 homers, is two hits shy of 1,000 in his career.

3. Tampa Bay CF Kevin Kiermaier is batting .185 in May after posting a .306 average in April.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Mariners 2