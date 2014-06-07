Mariners 7, Rays 4: Dustin Ackley stroked a three-run double and Roenis Elias pitched 7 2/3 innings as visiting Seattle defeated Tampa Bay.

Willie Bloomquist had two hits and two RBIs and Ackley and Endy Chavez also had two hits apiece as the Mariners won for the fifth time in six games. James Loney homered for the Rays, who lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

Elias (5-4) gave up four runs and five hits in his second consecutive strong outing. Danny Farquhar recorded the final out of the eighth inning and Fernando Rodney retired the side in order in the ninth for his 17th save.

Cole Gillespie got Seattle started with a second-inning solo homer off Alex Cobb (1-4), who allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Loney’s bases-empty homer highlighted a two-run second for Tampa Bay and the Mariners took a 3-2 lead in the fourth on Bloomquist’s RBI single and Chavez’s sacrifice fly.

Ackley’s double into the right-center field gap made it 6-2 in the fifth and he scored later in the inning on Bloomquist’s double. Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer in the eighth to pull the Rays within three and end Elias’ stint.

GAME NOTEBOOK: A pregame ceremony was held to honor the memory of Rays senior adviser Don Zimmer, the longtime baseball fixture who died Wednesday at age of 83. … Mariners 1B Justin Smoak (quadriceps) and OF Michael Saunders (shoulder) didn’t start due to minor ailments though Smoak entered in the bottom of the ninth for defensive purposes. … Tampa Bay designated RHP Josh Lueke for assignment and recalled RHP Kirby Yates from Triple-A Durham. Yates retired all four batters he faced in his major-league debut.