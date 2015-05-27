Mariners 3, Rays 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- For eight innings Wednesday, Tampa Bay’s Chris Archer and Seattle’s Felix Hernandez threw shutout gems, taking a scoreless stalemate into the ninth.

Then the Rays went to the bullpen, and reliever Brad Boxberger gave up a three-run home run to designated hitter Nelson Cruz as the Mariners won 3-0 and swept the three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Hernandez (8-1) pitched a four-hitter for his second complete-game shutout of the season and earned his first win at Tropicana Field. He struck out eight and walked one as the Mariners (23-23) reached .500.

Archer allowed only two hits, walked none and struck out 12, matching a career high.

Until the ninth inning, Seattle had only two at-bats with runners in scoring position, both in the first inning.

Archer threw just 95 pitches -- 14 in his last two innings -- but was replaced in the ninth by Boxberger, who had given up a 10th-inning home run by Kyle Seager in a 7-6 loss Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Boxberger struck out the first two batters he faced and then walked right fielder Seth Smith and second baseman Robinson Cano. Cruz then became the fourth player to put a home run in the Rays’ touch tank (with actual rays) in right-center field. It was his 18th home run of the season.

The Rays (24-24) have lost five straight. After totaling three runs in three games, they found their bats late Tuesday -- rallying from a 6-3 deficit in the ninth to force extra innings, only to lose in the 10th on Seager’s second home run of the night.

Hernandez, who threw a perfect game against the Rays in 2012, came in with a 5-2 record and 2.12 ERA against Tampa Bay -- although he had never earned a win at Tropicana Field.

Archer has never beaten Seattle, with an 0-2 record and 4.11 ERA in four starts against the Mariners.

NOTES: For the third straight game, the Rays were without RF Steven Souza (wrist) and SS Asdrubal Cabrera (groin), who were injured Sunday in a loss to the Oakland A‘s. Cabrera was a pinch hitter Tuesday, and both players should return to the lineup Friday in Baltimore after the team’s day off. ... Only three games separated first and last place in the American League East entering Wednesday, the tightest the division has been this late in the season since the current divisional alignment started in 1994. It’s also the closest any division has been this late in a season since 2011. ... The Rays on Friday open a 10-game trip, with three in Baltimore, matching their longest of the season. They also play 14 of 17 games against AL West opponents.