Longoria, Dickerson lead Rays to comeback win over Mariners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Evan Longoria tied the game with a three-run home run in the seand Corey Dickerson had the go-ahead single and the Tampa Bay Rays scored four runs in the seventh inning and matched their largest comeback of the season with an 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays (30-32) got their fourth win in five games and matched their biggest comeback of the season in overcoming a four-run deficit.

Dickerson who also had a two-run home run and triple, came through with a two-out single to left field off Mike Montgomery (2-2) to give Tampa Bay its first lead in the seventh inning. Dickerson was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

Before Dickerson’s big hit, Longoria hit his 16th home run when he drove the first pitch off Nick Vincent over the center field fence. Prior to Longoria’s seventh home run in his last 10 games, Curt Casali singled and Brad Miller walked.

It was the second time Tampa Bay overcame a deficit and the fourth win in 26 games when trailing after six innings. Tampa Bay’s other win when facing a four-run deficit was April 21 against Boston.

Seattle (34-30) has dropped four of five games and the bullpen was unable to hold on after starter Taijuan Walker left in the fourth inning with an aggravated Achilles tendon.

Staked to a late lead, Tampa Bay’s bullpen stepped up, with Xavier Cedeno pitching a 1-2-3 eighth and Alex Colome a scoreless ninth to go 19-for-19 on save attempts.

Seattle had padded its lead to 7-4 in the seventh, getting two runs after Rays right fielder Steven Souza was injured trying to catch a line drive from Nelson Cruz that went off his glove for a single. Souza left the game with left hip soreness, and the Mariners brought in runs on a sacrifice fly by Adam Lind and an RBI groundout by Norichika Aoki, with both runs credited to reliever Dana Eveland.

Ryan Garton (1-0) picked up his first career win in relief after getting the final out of the seventh.

Seattle took a 4-0 lead in the second off Jake Odorizzi on a two-run home run by Kyle Seager and a two-run double by Leonys Martin.

Dickerson hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 4-2 in the second but the Mariners took a 5-2 lead on an RBI single by Cruz in the third.

Tampa Bay cut it to 5-4 on Steve Pearce’s solo home run and when Dickerson tripled and scored on a passed ball by Edwin Diaz, who replaced Walker.

After his early struggles, Odorizzi made it into the sixth, and after arguing a full-count walk with two outs, he was ejected from the game, though with 116 pitches he was likely done for the night anyway.

NOTES: The Rays announced that Friday’s home game against the Giants, already designated as their annual Pride Night, will be dedicated to the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Orlando. All open seats will be $5, with all fans getting a free “WE ARE ORLANDO” T-shirt and all proceeds benefiting the Pulse Victims Fund. ... Mariners INF Dae-Ho Lee entered Tuesday’s game with a .574 slugging percentage, the highest by a Seattle rookie in team history with at least 100 at-bats. Jose Cruz Jr. has the record at .541 in 1997. ... Rays 3B Evan Longoria and Mariners 3B Kyle Seager are tied for the most games played in the majors since the start of 2013 with 543, including Tuesday’s game. Next on the list is Athletics/Blue Jays star Josh Donaldson with 538 entering Tuesday.