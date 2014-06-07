Rays blank Mariners to halt 10-game skid

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays had a four-run lead heading into the ninth inning Friday night at Tropicana Field. That’s not typically the kind of situation that calls for a closer like Grant Balfour.

But this was not like any other night for the Rays.

Tampa Bay snapped its 10-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners, putting together one of the club’s most complete performances in quite some time.

The Rays still have the worst record in baseball at 24-38, but at the very least, a confusing, frustrating and often bizarre losing streak has come to an end with Friday’s five-hit shutout of the Mariners (31-29).

“At four points -- listen, the save is just a stat. It’s kind of a cool thing. But the important proponent of tonight’s game was to win,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said afterward. “A four-point lead, based on what’s been going on for us, let’s just try to win this game.”

And win they did, taking advantage of a ton of baserunners, some timely offensive execution and a dominant pitching performance from starter Erik Bedard and relievers Jake McGee, Joel Peralta and Balfour.

Just like that, the music returned to the Rays’ home clubhouse after the game. The typically raucous postgame scene emerged once again. And rather than talk about everything that has gone wrong seemingly all season, the Rays could sit and look back on what went right.

But to climb out of the substantial hole they’ve dug for themselves, the Rays know they must also look forward.

“It’s good to hear the music,” Maddon said. “That’s a good first game to hopefully start getting us back in the right direction.”

Bedard threw six scoreless innings, striking out eight and walking one. He and the Rays’ relief corps combined for 14 strikeouts, giving Tampa Bay a club-record sixth straight game in which its pitchers have struck out at least 10 batters.

“He just kind of paints and nibbles, and we weren’t able to get something going,” Mariners shortstop Brad Miller said. “He’s very crafty.”

The Rays racked up 10 hits, forcing Mariners starter Chris Young to leave after five innings, his second-shortest start of the season. They also took advantage of Young’s five walks and a wild pitch before getting into Seattle’s bullpen.

“This is one of those days that we didn’t play very well on either side of the baseball,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Those things happen. We have to put it behind us and get ready for tomorrow.”

Tampa Bay was far from flawless, however. The Rays went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 15 men on base. They loaded the bases twice in the seventh, and shortstop Yunel Escobar scored on a wild pitch by Tom Wilhelmsen, but they couldn’t muster any more offense.

The Rays scored the only run they would need in the fourth.

In that inning, Rays right fielder Kevin Kiermaier knocked a ball into shallow right-center field for a hit. He stretched it into a double, hustling into second base as right fielder Cole Gillespie’s throw sailed toward third base. Kiermaier knew he was being aggressive, and he said he has been thrown out on plays like that in the past.

“And it doesn’t look good,” Kiermaier said. “So right there, I liked my chances. I just wanted to spark us any way I could.”

It worked. Kiermaier took third on a wild pitch by Young and scored on catcher Jose Molina’s sacrifice fly to left field. That gave the Rays a narrow lead and ended Molina’s streak of 100 at-bats without an RBI, a stretch that dated to September.

“I play for the team. I don’t play for myself,” Molina said. “It helped the team to get that run in and try to get the win, so I‘m happy. ... We were excited. We were kind of happy. Those last 10 games, it wasn’t going our way. We’ll just put it in the past now and start a new streak, but a winning streak. I think the guys were excited.”

NOTES: Mariners RF Michael Saunders left Friday’s game in the fourth inning because of a sore right shoulder. Dustin Ackley entered to play left field, shifting Cole Gillespie to right. ...Rays RHP Jeremy Hellickson (offseason elbow surgery) is scheduled to make his first minor league rehabilitation start Saturday night for Class A Charlotte at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. C Ryan Hanigan (right hamstring) is scheduled to catch in the same game, starting his rehab assignment. ... The Mariners will keep their rotation on schedule, not moving anyone up after Thursday’s day off. Seattle could have bumped up RHP Hisashi Iwakuma and had him pitch Monday, but he will get an extra day to rest and start Tuesday against Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka. It remains to be seen who will fill in for RHP Erasmo Ramirez, as RHP Taijuan Walker will make his third rehab start Monday for Triple-A Tacoma. ... The Rays will honor the life of Don Zimmer, who passed away Wednesday at age 83, before Saturday’s game at Tropicana Field. The ceremony will include a video tribute to Zimmer.