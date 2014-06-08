Mariners rally late to beat Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- For eight innings, a career-best 15 strikeouts from Seattle’s Felix Hernandez was not enough, as Tampa Bay’s pitchers answered his dominance with zeroes of their own.

Then with two outs in the ninth, a pitch away from striking out the side, Rays closer Grant Balfour gave up five runs -- including two triples and a double -- in the Mariners’ 5-0 win on Sunday at Tropicana Field.

“It was a great game. (Hernandez), I think he got 15 strikeouts,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “(Rays starter Chris) Archer, the young man is pretty special. ... That’s what you call a game for the purists, the people who enjoy the game of baseball. It was certainly a dandy today.”

Seattle (33-29) got a two-strike triple from shortstop Brad Miller then a walk and an RBI single by left fielder Endy Chavez, who one-handed a ball just past the shortstop for the lead. Add a two-run triple by center fielder James Jones and a two-run by third baseman Kyle Seager and Balfour was convinced fate was working against him.

“I think I upset the baseball gods, did something I think,” said Balfour, whose ERA jumped from 4.76 to 6.46. “I’ve never given up five runs in my career in an inning and I’ve done it twice this year.”

Balfour’s second loss of the year spoiled eight shutout innings by Archer and relievers Jake McGee and Joel Peralta. Tampa Bay (24-40) has lost 12 of 13 games, including three shutouts already in June.

“One pitch away from platitudes, and ... the wheels fall off,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “One pitch away from slaps on the back. ... He’s our closer as of today.”

Hernandez saw a streak of winning five straight starts end but was still dominant, striking out a career-high 15 batters while walking just one and allowing four hits in seven shutout innings.

The two Mariners players combining on the winning run were an unlikely pair -- Miller was hitting .059 against the Rays this season, while Chavez had just one RBI in his first 29 at-bats in the majors this season.

“Miller’s been struggling, but we know what he can do,” McClendon said. “Chavez has been great ever since he’s been here. He’s a pro in every sense of the word. And listen, we had a little luck, and we’ll take a little luck anytime we can get it.”

The Rays had a chance in the bottom of the seventh, as second baseman Ben Zobrist led off with an infield single, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Hernandez struck out left fielder Matt Joyce and shortstop Yunel Escobar to end the inning and strand the runner.

Archer held the Mariners to two hits in the first four innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth. A walk and singles by first baseman Willie Bloomquist and Chavez gave Seattle the bases loaded with one out.

Archer fielded a comebacker from Jones and threw home for the force out, and second baseman Robinson Cano’s hard drive to left field was caught by the Rays’ Matt Joyce with a leaping grab at the wall to end the threat.

NOTES: The Rays for the first time wore “ZIM” patches on their right sleeve in tribute to Don Zimmer, who died at age 83 last week after 66 years in baseball. ... Tropicana Field entered the day as one of just three ballparks Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez has pitched in but not won. He had three tries at the Trop before Sunday, along with single starts at Shea Stadium and Tokyo Dome. ... The Rays (24-39) have set a goal of returning to .500 with a 50-50 record. Returning to .500 after being 15 games below has been done before -- the Rays did it in 2004 after being 18 under, an all-time mark matched only by the 2006 Florida Marlins. ... Seattle’s 17 strikeouts as a team was its most in a nine-inning game since Randy Johnson struck out 19 in a shutout in 1997. ... The Mariners had not hit two triples in an inning in more than five years, since a 2009 game against the Rays. ... Hernandez’s 15 strikeouts matched the most by any pitcher in the majors this season -- the Boston Red Sox’s Jon Lester had 15 on May 3 against the Oakland A‘s.