Cano drives in two as Mariners top Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- If Robinson Cano starts hitting the way he can, it bodes well for the Seattle Mariners.

The slumping second baseman hit two RBI singles Monday, helping the Mariners earn a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

“I thought that was a real nice outing for Robby,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “The bat speed’s back. He got a couple big hits. ... This guy’s track record is so good, you know he’s going to hit. ... It does show how good we can be, from a lineup standpoint, when he’s hitting.”

Cano came into Monday’s game without an RBI in his last 11 games, and he was batting just .156 in his last eight games. He knocked in the game’s first run in the first, then added an insurance run in the eighth for his first multi-RBI game since April 21.

Seattle (21-23) got strong pitching from left-hander Roenis Elias (2-1), who held the Rays to one run in six innings. He struck out six, walked three and lowered his season ERA to 2.56.

Rays shortstop Tim Beckham, called up from the minors before the game and filling in for injured Asdrubal Cabrera, misplayed two balls that led to runs as Tampa Bay (24-22) dropped its third straight. The Rays scored a total of three runs in those games.

“It seemed like these last three have all kind of been a little similar: We can’t quite piece anything together offensively,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “We left (11) guys on base today, and generally when you do that and you’re only getting one across, that doesn’t amount to many good things.”

Tampa Bay starter Jake Odorizzi (3-5) dropped his fourth consecutive start, but he gave up only one earned run while lowering his ERA to 2.31. He permitted two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven. The Rays have scored five runs total in his past four starts.

“I just needed to go out there and make some better pitches,” Odorizzi said. “Lot of pitches in the first. ... I still made it through seven ... to try to give us as many innings as I could.”

Beckham committed an error on the game’s first play, putting right fielder Seth Smith on base, and Odorizzi followed with a four-pitch walk. RBI singles by Cano and designated hitter Nelson Cruz gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead before the Rays had their first out.

Tampa Bay pulled within a run when first baseman Logan Forsythe hit a solo home run in the sixth, but Seattle got that run back in the eighth when a grounder hit by Smith bounced off Beckham’s glove and into the outfield for what was ruled a leadoff double. Cano’s single brought home Smith.

Mariners catcher Mike Zunino added a solo home run -- his sixth of the year -- in the ninth off reliever Brandon Gomes.

Former Rays closer Fernando Rodney pitched the ninth for his 13th save of the season, punctuating the win with his signature arrow-to-the-sky gesture after getting third baseman Evan Longoria to line out to end the game.

Seattle will get a boost Tuesday with the return of center fielder Austin Jackson, who has missed three weeks with a sprained ankle. The team sent down right-handed reliever Danny Farquhar to make room, leaving them with only six relievers for now.

Tampa Bay’s lead in the American League East is down to a half-game over the New York Yankees, who recorded a 14-1 win Monday over the Kansas City Royals.

NOTES: Rays 1B James Loney expected to miss four to six weeks after breaking his left middle finger while sliding into third base Sunday. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Tampa Bay called up INF Tim Beckham from Triple-A Durham, and he started at shortstop Monday. The Rays also optioned RHP Preston Guilmet to Durham and recalled versatile INF/OF Jake Elmore, who started in left field Monday. ... Tampa Bay OF Steven Souza (sprained left wrist) and SS Asdrubal Cabrera (strained left groin) did not start Monday after getting hurt Sunday. ... Both teams wore special Memorial Day caps and uniforms with camouflage lettering and numbers. Proceeds from the sale of the game-worn uniforms will be donated to the Welcome Back Veterans program. ... In the second game of the three-game series, Mariners LHP J.A. Happ (3-1, 3.61 ERA) will face Rays RHP Alex Colome (3-1, 4.81 ERA) on Tuesday.