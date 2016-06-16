Mariners navigate their way past Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Dae-Ho Lee’s first career double proved to be crucial to keep the Seattle Mariners from getting swept.

Lee went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Mariners to a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at Tropicana Field.

Lee, a first baseman, had a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning that gave the Mariners a 5-2 lead.

“I had struck out five times or so in the past two games,” Lee said through an interpreter. “So I just wanted to try not to swing so hard.”

A hustle play by Mariners left fielder Norichika Aoki foiled a Rays comeback.

With the Rays trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth and the bases loaded with two outs, Brad Miller singled to left to score Taylor Motter, but Aoki rushed the throw into home to keep Corey Dickerson at third. Mariners reliever Joaquin Benoit struck out Steve Pearce on a full count to end the inning and keep the Mariners ahead 5-4.

In the top of the ninth, third baseman Kyle Seager added an insurance run with a solo homer to right.

“It’s tough when you’re on a bit of a losing streak,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It’s been tough for us to get over the hump, but we sucked it up today.”

The Mariners (35-31) jumped on Rays starter Blake Snell in the top of the first with a two-out rally. Lee hit an RBI single to center that scored Franklin Gutierrez.

Nelson Cruz made it 2-0 when he scored on an error by Rays shortstop Tim Beckham. Chris Iannetta added an RBI single that sent Lee across the plate and gave the Mariners an early 3-0 lead.

Iannetta was 3-for-5 and caught the whole game a day after catching all 13 innings in the Rays’ 3-2 win.

“It’s good to get a win,” Iannetta said. “It’s good to get a rally together. We can definitely do that no matter what’s being said. We’re a very tight unit and we’re going to keep playing that way.”

Tampa Bay (31-33) scratched across two runs in the bottom of the third against Mariners starter James Paxton. Pearce had an RBI single and Logan Morrison drove in a run with a fielder’s choice that scored Mikie Mahtook.

Lee had another big hit for the Mariners in the fourth, a two-run double that scored Gutierrez and Shawn O‘Malley to make it 5-2.

Tampa Bay had three errors in the game.

“It’s not something I really want to dwell on,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said of the miscues. “We have played really good baseball and we’re winning series and that’s the most important thing.”

The Rays cut the deficit to 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth thanks in part to video review.

After Motter led off the inning with a double, he was called out after trying to advance to third on a flyout by Jeff Decker. However, replay showed Motter beat the tag and he was called safe. He scored on a sacrifice from catcher Curt Casali.

Paxton gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings. Steve Cishek retired the Rays in order in the ninth for his 15th save of the season.

“Getting a win today was huge,” Paxton said. “We didn’t want to come out of the series being swept.”

Snell gave up five runs in 3 1/3 innings.

“I feel like they were taking more, so I should’ve been more aggressive,” Snell said. “I felt like my stuff was good, I felt like I had more at-bats where I was battling. I just feel like I should have attacked more.”

NOTES: Mariners RHP Taijuan Walker appears ready to make his scheduled start on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox after a throwing sessions before Thursday’s game. Walker was removed after 3 1/3 innings in his last start with tedinitis in a foot. ... Rays OF Steven Souza Jr. was placed on a 15-day disabled list with a strained left hip. Snell was recalled in a corresponding roster move. ... Rays 3B Evan Longoria was not in the starting lineup because of soreness in his left forearm. ... Mariners CF Leonys Martin had the day off after starting the past five games following his return from a DL stint for a sore hamstring.