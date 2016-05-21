Preview: Mariners at Reds

Felix Hernandez has been one of the top pitchers in interleague play and looks to boost his impressive numbers when the visiting Seattle Mariners continue their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday afternoon. Seattle erased an early three-run deficit Friday to secure its major league-leading 16th road victory.

Hernandez has posted a 19-9 record against National League opponents for the Mariners, who are attempting to extend their unbeaten series record (6-0-1) away from home. Kyle Seager is 10-for-23 in his last seven games overall and 6-for-12 lifetime against the Reds. Cincinnati’s beleaguered bullpen allowed eight unanswered runs over the final four innings en route to its fifth consecutive loss and eighth setback in nine games. The Reds have been outscored 51-19 during the five-game skid.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (3-3, 2.47 ERA) vs. Reds LH John Lamb (0-1, 5.79)

Fernandez was victimized by a lack of offense once again in his last start against the Los Angeles Angels, coming out on the short end of a 3-0 decision after giving up three runs and striking out nine over 7 1/3 innings. It was the fifth time the Mariners had supplied two runs or fewer for Hernandez, who posted a complete-game victory in his only start versus the Reds in 2010. He has not been consistent on the road with a 1-2 mark and 3.68 ERA.

After skipping one start due to a sprained left thumb, Lamb was rocked in his return to the mound, getting shelled for seven runs and 10 hits over four innings in a 15-6 defeat at Cleveland on Monday. The 25-year-old Lamb permitted one run on two hits over four innings in his previous turn before leaving with the thumb injury and allowed one run in six innings in his season debut. Lamb never had pitched beyond six innings in 13 career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds’ bullpen has allowed 117 runs and 36 homers in 155 2/3 innings.

2. Mariners DH/RF Nelson Cruz has four homers and 11 RBIs in his last eight games.

3. Cincinnati’s injury-ravaged pitching staff took another hit when RHP Tim Adleman (oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Reds 2