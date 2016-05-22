Preview: Mariners at Reds

The Seattle Mariners are staring at an eight-game homestand beginning Monday, but the players may not be overly eager to return to the Pacific Northwest. With another road series victory already secured, American League West-leading Seattle will go for a three-game sweep of the reeling Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon.

Franklin Gutiérrez belted a towering three-run homer measured at 473 feet in Saturday’s 4-0 victory as the Mariners improved to an AL-best 17-7 away from home. Winners of three straight overall, Seattle is 7-0-1 in series on the road while boosting its all-time record against Cincinnati to 12-2. Reds first baseman Joey Votto is 3-for-31 over his last nine games after going hitless in four at-bats and leaving the bases loaded twice on Saturday. Cincinnati has been outscored 55-19 during its six-game losing streak and has one win its last 10.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Wade Miley (4-2, 4.32 ERA) vs. Reds RH Alfredo Simon (1-4, 10.34)

Miley improved to 4-0 in his last five starts with a stellar outing at Baltimore on Tuesday, tossing six scoreless innings of two-hit ball in a 10-0 victory. The 29-year-old Miley has been the beneficiary of great offensive support (37 runs) during that string, but he also has registered three quality starts in that span. Miley, who spent his first four seasons with Arizona, is 2-2 with a 3.90 ERA in five career starts against Cincinnati.

If not for a spate of injuries that has sidelined six starters, Simon’s rotation spot could be in jeopardy after he was shelled for 10 runs on 14 hits over 4 1/3 innings in a 13-1 beating at Cleveland. Simon did turn in a quality start in each of his previous two turns, including a season-high 7 2/3 innings of three-run ball versus Milwaukee on May 5. Robinson Cano is 5-for-12 versus Simon, who 1-7 in his last 10 starts dating to last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners CF Leonys Martin has homered in three of the past four games to match his career high with eight.

2. Reds CF Billy Hamilton is 6-for-18 during a four-game hitting streak.

3. Mariners SS Ketel Marte had to exit Saturday’s game after suffering a sprained left thumb sliding into second base.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Reds 3