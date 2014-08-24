Preview: Mariners at Red Sox

The Seattle Mariners have won 13 of their last 17 to position themselves favorably in a run toward their first postseason appearance since 2001. The visiting Mariners vie for a three-game sweep of the reeling Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon and look to strengthen their one-game lead over Detroit for the second wild card in the American League. Dustin Ackley, who belted a three-run homer in the Mariners’ 7-3 triumph on Saturday, is 6-for-16 with six RBIs in his last five games.

While Seattle has posted a 5-3 mark on its nine-game road trip, Boston hasn’t been putting on much of a show at Fenway Park after dropping seven in a row to fall to 2-8 on its 11-game homestand. Dustin Pedroia, who collected three hits on Saturday and 13 in his last nine contests, has enjoyed success versus Sunday starter Hisashi Iwakuma. The sparkplug of the Red Sox is 3-for-7 with a homer in his career against the Japanese hurler.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (12-6, 2.57 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Allen Webster (3-1, 4.73)

Iwakuma won his third straight start and fourth in five outings after scattering four hits over eight innings in a 5-2 victory versus Philadelphia on Tuesday. The 33-year-old has not allowed a run in his last two starts and permitted only four in his last five. Iwakuma didn’t fare as well in his last meeting with the Red Sox, yielding five runs on eight hits in four innings to take the loss on June 25.

Webster won his previous two starts before settling for a no-decision after allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. The 24-year-old has struggled with his control, issuing 18 walks in 26 2/3 innings. Webster was fortunate to walk away with a no-decision in his lone meeting with the Mariners last season after permitting seven runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners have outscored the Red Sox 36-16 en route to winning four of the five meetings this season.

2. Boston DH David Ortiz’s availability is unknown after suffering a left elbow contusion during Saturday’s tilt.

3. The Red Sox announced the signing of OF Rusney Castillo after Saturday’s game and GM Ben Cherington told the Boston Globe that the Cuban would play in the majors during September.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Red Sox 3