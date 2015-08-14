Preview: Mariners at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox and the Seattle Mariners were both popular preseason picks to make a run at their respective division titles. Things have not exactly worked out for either club, and the Red Sox will be trying to climb out of last place in the American League at the expense of the similarly-struggling Mariners when the teams open a three-game series in Boston on Friday.

Boston is holding open auditions for next season at this point, with Rusney Castillo and Jackie Bradley Jr. both getting a long look in the outfield and any available arm getting a chance to record outs in relief. Castillo and Bradley are both getting positive feedback, but Ryan Cook, Jean Machi and everyone else in the bullpen have been having a rough go of late. Seattle has only Oakland on which to look down in the AL West and picked up its third straight series win by taking two of three from Baltimore this week. Nelson Cruz missed Wednesday’s game with a sore neck and is day-to-day as he brings a 21-game hitting streak and eight homers in his last 11 games to face the Boston pitching staff, beginning with Friday starter Joe Kelly.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Mike Montgomery (4-4, 3.25 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (4-6, 5.96)

Montgomery is winless in his last six starts and is struggling with his control of late. The 26-year-old issued a total of 18 walks in 25 1/3 innings over his last five outings, including four in as many innings in a no-decision against Texas on Saturday. Montgomery is making his first career start against Boston and is 3-1 with a 3.06 ERA in six road outings.

Kelly is another player auditioning for a spot in next season’s rotation and is coming off an encouraging outing at Detroit last Friday, when he struck out seven and allowed two runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings to pick up a win. The California native had yielded at least four earned runs in each of his previous four major-league starts. Kelly was sharp at Seattle on May 14, surrendering one run over 6 1/3 innings without factoring in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Each of Cruz’s last seven home runs were solo blasts.

2. Red Sox DH David Ortiz homered twice in Wednesday’s 14-6 loss at Miami and needs nine more to reach 500 for his career.

3. Boston LF Hanley Ramirez (foot) has missed the last four games and is undergoing further evaluation.

PREDICTION: Mariners 8, Red Sox 2