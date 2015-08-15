Preview: Mariners at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox learned on Friday that manager John Farrell was diagnosed with lymphoma and tried to comfort him with a big win. The Red Sox will try to continue to keep their manager’s spirits high when they host the Seattle Mariners in the second of a three-game series on Saturday.

Farrell announced his diagnosis on Friday afternoon and will begin treatment early next week, leaving bench coach Torey Lovullo in charge of the team for the rest of the season. “We’re going to give John all the support we can give him so he can get through this, and he’ll be back next year,” Boston designated hitter David Ortiz told reporters. Ortiz backed that up with two hits, an RBI and three runs scored as the Red Sox pounded out a season-high 21 hits and claimed a 15-1 victory in the series opener. The Mariners will try to avoid their first series loss this month behind American League wins leader Felix Hernandez, who will be opposed by Red Sox lefty Wade Miley.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (14-6, 3.11 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Wade Miley (8-9, 4.68)

Hernandez went back-to-back starts allowing double-digit hits to bridge July and August but settled down against Texas on Sunday. The All-Star scattered two runs and six hits across seven innings to earn the win and is tied for the major-league lead in the category. Hernandez suffered his first loss of 2015 against Boston on May 16, when he was reached for four runs on seven hits and four walks in six innings.

Miley has gone seven straight starts without a win and was lit up for five runs and nine hits in six innings at Detroit last Saturday. The Louisiana native surrendered at least five runs in three of his last six outings. Miley has not won at home since June 16 and is 4-4 with a 5.05 ERA in 10 turns at Fenway Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox OF Rusney Castillo left Friday’s game after fouling a ball off his left foot and is day-to-day.

2. Seattle RF Nelson Cruz went 0-for-3 with a walk on Friday to snap a 21-game hitting streak.

3. Boston RF Jackie Bradley Jr. is 8-for-16 with six runs scored and six RBIs in the last four games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Red Sox 1