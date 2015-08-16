Preview: Mariners at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox came into the season looking like a team with the best offense in baseball. It took a few months and the team is out of the postseason race, but the offense is finally putting up big numbers and will try to lead the team to a three-game sweep of the visiting Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The Red Sox learned on Friday that manager John Farrell was diagnosed with lymphoma and tried to lift his spirits with season-highs of 21 hits and 15 runs in a 15-1 drubbing. Felix Hernandez was no match for that momentum on Saturday and could not help the Mariners as Boston upped both totals with 26 hits in a 22-10 victory. Leading the way is a surprising explosion from Jackie Bradley Jr., who seemed to be out of the team’s plans due to a lack of hitting but homered twice and doubled three times on Saturday and is 13-for-22 with nine extra-base hits, 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored in a five-game stretch. Bradley will take aim at Seattle left-hander Vidal Nuno, who is looking for his first win of the season, in Sunday’s finale.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Vidal Nuno (0-2, 2.64 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Henry Owens (1-1, 3.60)

Seattle needs some length out of Nuno after forcing the bullpen to soak up 11 1/3 innings over the last two games. The 28-year-old is making just his third start of the season and went five innings – his longest stint since joining the Mariners at the beginning of June – in a loss to Baltimore on Monday, allowing two runs and five hits. Nuno is 0-1 with a 2.18 ERA in 11 road games – one start – this season.

Owens earned his first win in his second major-league start last Sunday at Detroit, allowing one run on three hits and four walks in five innings. Owens could not make it past the fifth in either of his first two chances. The 23-year-old is making his home debut.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval left Saturday’s game after being hit by a pitch in the elbow and is day-to-day.

2. Seattle CF Austin Jackson is 8-for-18 with four doubles and a home run in the last four games.

3. Boston RHP Ryan Cook has allowed nine runs and 10 hits in two total innings since joining the team earlier this week.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 10, Mariners 8