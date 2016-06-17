Preview: Mariners at Red Sox

Boston Red Sox left-hander Roenis Elias is poised to make his first start of the season, and it will come against the team that traded him away in the offseason. After spending his first two campaigns in Seattle, Elias will be on the mound when the Red Sox host the Mariners on Friday in the opener of a three-game series.

Elias posted a 15-20 record over two seasons with Seattle, but he was shipped to Boston along with reliever Carson Smith in exchange for southpaw Wade Miley. “It’s going to be a good experience, an interesting one,” the 27-year-old Cuban acknowledged. “I‘m looking forward to seeing my old teammates, (particularly) Robinson Cano.” While the Red Sox lost two of three in Baltimore to fall into second place in the American League East, Seattle halted a four-game skid with a 6-4 win at Tampa Bay on Thursday to avoid a sweep on the opening leg of its 10-game road trip. Dae-Ho Lee, who struck out six times in seven at-bats in his previous two games, broke out of his funk with a pair of hits and three RBIs to lift the Mariners to their fourth victory in 13 contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (5-5, 4.10 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Roenis Elías (0-0, 16.20)

Iwakuma surrendered three home runs for the second time in three starts but limited them to the solo variety and earned the win with seven innings of three-run ball against Texas in his last outing. Iwakuma is 4-1 over his last five turns despite permitting eight blasts in that span and has pitched at least six frames in his last six outings. He is 0-1 with a wretched 10.20 ERA in four career starts versus Boston and has been hit hard by slugger David Ortiz (4-for-8, 2 homers).

Elias lost the spring-training competition for the No. 5 spot in the rotation to knuckleballer Steven Wright and got off to a rocky start at Triple-A Pawtucket, posting an 0-3 record and 5.76 ERA in his first five starts. He has turned things around in his last five turns, permitting a total of eight runs over a span of 36 innings. Elias has limited left-handed hitters to a collective .224 batting average in his career, a big reason why he earned the nod versus Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ortiz is 10-for-26 over his last six games, recording three doubles in that span to boost his major league-leading total to 29.

2. Cano is 15-for-41 over his last nine contests.

3. Red Sox LF Chris Young sat out Thursday’s game due to tightness in his quadriceps.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Mariners 4