Preview: Mariners at Red Sox

After back-to-back shabby outings from their starting pitchers, the Boston Red Sox send Rick Porcello to the mound to face the visiting Seattle Mariners on Saturday in the second of a three-game series. Boston looks to rebound from Friday’s 8-4 defeat behind Porcello, who has won all five of his starts at Fenway Park this season.

Left-hander Wade Miley, traded by the Red Sox to Seattle during the offseason, was scheduled to make the start Saturday before landing on the 15-day disabled list with an ailing shoulder. The Mariners relied on their offense in the series opener, getting a pair of home runs and a career-best six RBIs from Franklin Gutierrez. Robinson Cano set an American League record with his 247th homer as a second baseman -- and 258th overall -- as the Seattle improved to 2-2 on its 10-game road trip. Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz blasted his 521st homer to tie Boston icon Ted Williams, Willie McCovey and Frank Thomas for 19th place on the all-time list.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Adrian Sampson (NR) vs. Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (7-2, 3.81)

With Miley on the shelf, Seattle is expected to promote Adrian Sampson from Triple-A Tacoma to make his major-league debut. The 24-year-old Sampson, who was scheduled to start for Tacoma on Sunday, has made 13 starts for the Rainiers this season, going 7-4 with a 3.25 ERA while striking out 61 batters and walking only 12. Sampson is coming off a solid performance in his last start, pitching six scoreless innings of five-hit ball on Monday.

Porcello will be receiving an extra day of rest and it appears the sinkerballer can use it after giving up 16 runs in his last four starts -- all no-decisions. The 27-year-old Porcello has pitched at least six innings in each of those four outings, but he has surrendered five home runs during that span. Seth Smith (6-for-13) and Cano (9-for-24) have each fared well against Porcello, who is 5-3 with a 3.81 ERA in nine starts versus Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cano is hitting a lofty .341 in 358 at-bats at Fenway Park.

2. Ortiz needs two RBIs to tie Reggie Jackson (1,702) for 24th place on the career list.

3. Mariners SS Ketel Marte is 7-for-16 in four career games versus Boston.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Mariners 4