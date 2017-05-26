Preview: Mariners at Red Sox

The Seattle Mariners finally found some success on the road but must pay a visit to the surging Boston Red Sox when the teams open a three-game series at Fenway Park on Friday. Nelson Cruz's three-run homer lifted the Mariners to a 4-2 win in Washington on Thursday, snapping the club's six-game losing streak away from home and ending a five-game slide overall.

"Everything starts with one game," Cruz told reporters. "A win can definitely change everything." The Red Sox know that all too well, having snapped a three-game skid with a rout in Oakland on Sunday and then building off that win with a three-game sweep of Texas to open the homestand, capped by a 6-2 triumph Thursday in which Boston pitchers recorded 20 strikeouts. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia left the victory with pain in his left knee, the same knee on which he had surgery in October and also hurt last month after a hard slide by Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado. Eduardo Rodriguez will look to stay hot on the mound for the Red Sox as he opposes Seattle veteran Yovani Gallardo.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Seattle), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Yovani Gallardo (2-4, 5.84 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (3-1, 3.10)

Gallardo allowed three runs or fewer in four of five starts before being lit up for 10 runs (nine earned) in 3 2/3 innings of a loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. The 31-year-old, who has given up five of his seven home runs this season over his last three games, has a 6.41 ERA in four career starts at Fenway Park. Pedroia is 7-for-18 with a home run and a double against Gallardo.

Rodriguez has tossed a career-high six straight quality starts while posting a 2.61 ERA after lasting eight frames in a win at Oakland on Sunday. He will be making his first start at home since April 30, when he limited the Chicago Cubs to a run in six innings while striking out a season-high nine. The 24-year-old gave up a run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings but did not factor into the decision in his only prior start against Seattle last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners RHP Edwin Diaz recorded his first save since May 9 after being temporarily removed from the closer's role.

2. Boston SS Xander Bogaerts was 7-for-14 with seven runs scored and five RBIs in the Texas series.

3. The Red Sox have won five of the last six series with the Mariners at Fenway.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Mariners 3