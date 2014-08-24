(Updated: UPDATES Seattle one game ahead of Detroit in wild card in Para 2)

Mariners 7, Red Sox 3: Dustin Ackley belted a three-run homer as visiting Seattle scored seven times in the fourth inning to overcome a three-run deficit for the second straight day.

Chris Denorfia had an RBI double and scored for the Mariners, who are one game ahead of Detroit in the race for the second wild card in the American League. Chris Taylor and Jesus Sucre added RBI singles in the lopsided inning as Seattle improved to 5-3 on its nine-game road trip.

David Ross ripped an RBI double and Dustin Pedroia had three hits for Boston, which has dropped seven in a row and fell to 2-8 on its 11-game homestand. Yoenis Cespedes scored on a sacrifice fly and had one of his own.

After the Red Sox scored one run in each of the first three innings, the Mariners teed off on Brandon Workman (1-8) and handed the beleaguered hurler his eighth straight loss. Denorfia trimmed the deficit with a double to left before scoring on a wild pitch and Seattle added a pair of RBI singles to set up Ackley, who deposited a 1-2 fastball just inside The Pesky Pole in right for a three-run homer.

Tom Wilhelmsen (2-2) relieved starter Chris Young and promptly struck out Mike Napoli to end a bases-loaded threat in the fourth. Wilhelmsen fanned three and did not allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings and two more relievers bridged the gap to Yoervis Medina, who struck out five in the final two frames.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston DH David Ortiz exited the contest with a left elbow contusion after being hit by a pitch. ... Workman permitted seven runs on 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings to take the loss. The 26-year-old’s only victory came on June 10, when he allowed one hit in 6 2/3 scoreless innings versus Baltimore. ... Napoli had a sacrifice fly in his return from a three-game absence due to back spasms.