Red Sox 22, Mariners 10

BOSTON -- Jackie Bradley Jr. slugged a pair of two-run home runs and had seven RBIs as the Boston Red Sox lit up Seattle ace Felix Hernandez for 10 runs in 2 1/3 innings in Saturday’s 22-10 rout of the Mariners at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox have at least 15 runs in each of the last two games.

Bradley, Boston’s center fielder, hit his homers in the second and eighth innings, added an RBI-double in the sixth and a two-run double in the seventh.

The Red Sox posted five-run innings in the second and third, and closed the game with 11 runs over the final three frames.

The Red Sox (52-64) have 37 runs on 47 hits -- including a season-high 26 hits on Saturday -- in their last two games after scoring 45 runs in the first 10 games of August.

Bradley had five hits, while shortstop Xander Bogaerts and catcher Blake Swihart each had four hits for Boston. Designated hitter David Ortiz had three hits and three RBIs.

Bogaerts was one of seven Red Sox batters with at least two RBIs.

Left fielder Alejandro De Aza hit a two-run homer and third baseman Pablo Sandoval launched a solo shot before leaving the game in the fourth inning after taking a pitch off his right elbow an inning earlier.

Wade Miley (9-9) gave up two runs on four hits and struck out eight in seven innings for Boston.

Hernandez (14-7) gave up 11 or more hits for the third time in four starts, as the Mariners right-hander was tagged for 12 hits and three home runs in his second-shortest outing of the season.

Right fielder Nelson Cruz hit a two-run home run and drove in three runs to lead Seattle (54-63), which has dropped three of its last five.

Mariners center fielder Austin Jackson hit a two-run home run and drove in three runs, while catcher Mike Zunino added a solo shot.

Shortstop Ketel Marte and left fielder Franklin Gutierrez also drove in runs for Seattle.

NOTES: Seattle recalled RHP Danny Farquhar from Triple-A Tacoma. Farquhar is 0-3 with a 6.23 ERA in 25 games with the Mariners this season. “We need him back being the guy he’s capable of being,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. ... Seattle optioned RHP Mayckol Guaipe to Triple-A Tacoma. ... RF Rusney Castillo (left foot contusion) was out of Boston’s lineup. “At this point, we don’t know exactly where he’s at,” acting Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo said. ... Boston LF Hanley Ramirez (left foot contusion) is progressing, but still feels discomfort, Lovullo said. ... The Red Sox recalled OF/INF Garin Cecchini from Triple-A Pawtucket after RHP Steven Wright (concussion) was placed on the 7-day disabled list. ... Boston sent RHP Rick Porcello on a rehab assignment to Class-A Lowell. ... Mariners LHP Vial Nuno (0-1, 3.00) faces Red Sox LHP Henry Owens (1-1, 3.60) in Sunday’s series finale.