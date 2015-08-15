Sox rally around Farrell in rout of Mariners

BOSTON -- Torey Lovullo didn’t look like a man who had just managed a baseball team through a decisive victory.

His eyes, still red, and the napkins in his hand for dabbing told a different story.

“We as a group have been walking around with a heavy heart today. Our leader, our friend, our manager shared some pretty devastating news with us today,” Lovullo, the interim Boston manager, said after the Red Sox followed the news that manager John Farrell is battling lymphoma with a 15-1 rout of the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

“We hit just about every emotion you possibly can that was capped off by a lot of excitement in the dugout -- and I think these guys did that for John. They went out there and they fought hard, played hard and played with a ton of energy for John today.”

Farrell told his players and then the media before the game that a cancerous mass was discovered and removed during hernia surgery last Monday in Detroit. He will begin chemotherapy during the coming week and Lovullo, his bench coach, will manage the team the rest of the season.

Lovullo, who called Farrell, “one of my closest friends,” is an emphatic 1-0.

“We’re going to fight for John and like Papi (David Ortiz) said, ‘We’re on this ride with John. We’re all together. We’re a family,'” said Lovullo, who added he expects to see Farrell around Fenway Park until the treatments begin and that he will let Farrell tell him how much he wants to talk baseball when the chemo starts.

Rookie first baseman Travis Shaw hit two homers and drove in three runs, rookie right fielder Rusney Castillo homered and second baseman Brock Holt and third baseman Pablo Sandoval both also drove in three runs to highlight a 21-hit attack in a 15-1 victory that snapped both Boston’s two-game losing and Seattle’s two-game winning streaks. Sandoval and Jackie Bradley Jr. both had three hits.

“I know we wish him the best, that’s for sure -- full recovery soon,” said shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who has blossomed into a young star under Farrell. “We know it’s a tough time he and his family are going through.”

Before the game, second baseman Dustin Pedroia, still on the disabled list, said, “We know he’s going to get through this. We’ll all get through it together and do anything we can to help him.”

Right-hander Joe Kelly, who was apparently intentionally not told the pre-game news, gave up a first-inning homer to third baseman Kyle Seager and then settled down to win his third straight start and move to 5-6. He said he learned of the news after he left the game and talked to Farrell in the clubhouse.

The Red Sox, reaching a season high for runs and hits in a game largely thanks to 11 extra base hits, drilled six straight hits to knock left-hander Mike Montgomery (4-5 and winless in seven starts) from the game in a six-run third inning. Boston had two-run hits from Sandoval, Shaw and Holt in the inning. Holt had a two-run triple and RBI double in the win.

Sandoval’s RBI double in the sixth gave him his 500th career RBI.

The 15 runs were the most allowed this season by the Mariners, who won seven of their last 10 coming in.

Castillo left the game after fouling a ball off his left foot. He is 19-for-56 (.339) with 11 RBIs in 16 games since being recalled from Triple-A. He will undergo imaging Saturday for what was being called a contusion.

Montgomery, who has a 7.99 ERA in his last seven starts, was aware of what the Red Sox were going through.

“I know it’s emotional,” he said. “That’s a terrible thing to see. I think it was more just the baseball and how it played out. They were definitely locked in today. It’s tough to see something like that happen to your manager.”

NOTES: Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington said the club might add a coach to the staff after Torey Lovullo moves from bench coach to interim manager while manager John Farrell takes the rest of the season off to receive treatment for Stage 1 lymphoma. ... Sizzling OF Nelson Cruz returned to the Seattle lineup as the DH after missing a game with a sore neck, but saw his 21-game hitting streak snapped. ... Boston LF Hanley Ramirez missed his fifth straight game with a sore left foot. ... Seattle ace RHP Felix Hernandez faces Boston LHP Wade Miley in the second game of the series on Saturday. Hernandez is looking for his 15th win. Miley is 0-5 with two no-decisions in his last seven starts.