Mariners avoid sweep in Boston

BOSTON -- Mike Zunino gave the Seattle Mariners a big win Sunday.

The catcher took advantage of a bases-loaded situation with nobody out in the 12th inning, lacing a ball over the shortstop’s head to drive in the winning run as the Seattle Mariners avoided a three-game sweep with a 10-8 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

“I thought it was really, really important to win this ballgame” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “To lose this game would have been real tough.”

It looked like more of the same for Seattle (54-64), which blew a seven-run lead Sunday after being outscored 37-11 in the back-to-back losses to open the series.

Fortunately, Zunino was able to cash in after the Mariners loaded the bases on back-to-back singles from center fielder Austin Jackson and designated hitter Mark Trumbo and a sacrifice bunt front first baseman Logan Morrison that resulted in a fielding error.

Kyle Seager, mired in an 0-for-26 skid with runners in scoring position, tacked on an insurance run with an RBI-single later in the inning.

“Just to tack on as much as possible was pretty big,” the Mariners’ third baseman said.

Seattle left fielder Franklin Gutierrez blasted two home runs in the first three innings -- including a three-run bomb in the third -- and drove in four runs.

Gutierrez’s first long ball came right after second baseman Robinson Cano’s first-inning, two-run homer as the Mariners scored three runs in the first, four in the third, and one in the seventh.

Cano had five hits and three RBIs and right fielder Nelson Cruz hit a solo shot in the seventh for his MLB-leading 36th home run, extending his career-high on-base streak to 27 games.

Vidal Nuno couldn’t snap his winless streak, as the Mariners’ southpaw failed to record a victory for a major league-worst 18th straight start.

“It was just the heat,” said Nuno, who lasted only 4 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on nine hits and a walk. “The weather just got to me.”

Seattle left-hander Rob Rasmussen (2-1) earned the win in relief and right-hander Danny Farquhar shut the door for his first save of the season.

Henry Owens was up and down in his Fenway debut, as the rookie Red Sox left-hander surrendered seven runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out 10 in six innings.

“I think just by and large too many pitches up in the zone early,” said Owens, who coughed up three first-inning runs and a trio of homers. “I didn’t make adjustments.”

Left-hander Craig Breslow (0-3) took the loss for Boston (52-65).

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts and right fielder Rusney Castillo each hit solo home runs over the Green Monster in the third and fourth, respectively.

After a pair of sacrifice flies in the fourth and fifth, Boston pulled within two on Bogaerts’ RBI-groundout in the seventh and a wild pitch that allowed third baseman Brock Holt to score.

Bogaerts delivered another RBI-groundout with runners on the corners and one away in the ninth to make it 8-7.

After loading the bases with two outs in the ninth, Red Sox third baseman Travis Shaw tied the game with a bloop single to left.

Designated hitter David Ortiz, who reached on an intentional walk and advanced to second on Castillo’s infield single, tried to score but was thrown out at the plate to force extras.

NOTES: Seattle played in its major league-leading 19th extra-inning game Sunday, improving to 10-9. ... Boston scored 45 runs on 60 hits in the series. ... Mariners LHP Charlie Furbush (left biceps tendinitis) completed his bullpen session Sunday but did not improve. “We’re sending him back to Seattle to see the doctor,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. ... Boston gave 3B Pablo Sandoval (right elbow contusion) the day off after leaving Saturday’s game with an injury. “He’s a little swollen and we took it out of his hands,” interim Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo said. ... Red Sox RF Rusney Castillo was 2-for-6 with a home run in his return to the lineup after sitting Saturday with a left foot contusion. ... Boston will move bullpen coach Dana LeVangie to the bench for the rest of the year. Triple-A pitching coach Bob Kipper will move to the bullpen.