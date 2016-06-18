Gutierrez, Mariners outslug Sox

BOSTON -- Seattle outfielder Franklin Gutierrez made sure the Seattle Mariners won the battle of the two best offenses in the American League on Friday.

Gutierrez went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs to lead the Mariners to their second straight victory, 8-4 over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Sox (37-29) started the night leading the AL in runs scored with the Mariners (36-31) second.

Gutierrez’s last multihome run game was Aug. 16, 2015, also at Fenway. He now has three multihomer games in his career.

“So I guess I see the ball pretty good here at Fenway Park,” Gutierrez said.

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano was 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. His home run was the 247th of his career as a second baseman to set a new AL record. Joe Gordon held the prior record.

“To have that kind of record, that’s something that takes a lot of pride in myself, my parents the way they raised me and my dad always being there,” said Cano, who said he read up on Gordon’s career and learned he was one of the best second basemen ever.

The day started ominously for the Mariners, who had to place left-handed starter Wade Miley on the disabled list with a shoulder injury. Miley joined ace Felix Hernandez on the DL, and the Mariners needed veteran Hisashi Iwakuma (6-5) to give them a strong start.

The right-hander made sure Gutierrez’s offensive outburst didn’t go to waste and earned the win by going seven innings and allowing four runs on nine hits.

“Not just happy for the game but also taking the first game of the series. That’s important, especially a team like this,” Iwakuma said through a translator. “Miley went on the DL today and Felix has been on the DL for a couple weeks now and we all have to kind of pick up in our game to make up for that. And that’s how we all feel and I‘m very happy I got to do my job today.”

Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning for his 521st career home run, tying him with Ted Williams, Willie McCovey and Frank Thomas for 19th all-time.

“It means a lot,” Ortiz said. “Historically, you guys know how great Mr. Ted Williams was.”

Former Mariners pitcher Roenis Elias (0-1) was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to make his first major-league start of the season and face his old team for the first time. He allowed two runs on the first three pitches off the game and lasted just four innings.

The Mariners scored seven runs on seven hits against Elias, who was optioned back to Triple-A after the game.

Gutierrez hit a 1-0 changeup into the center-field bleachers for a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. He punished Elias again leading off the third inning by hitting a first-pitch fastball over the Monster Seats in left field to give the Mariners a 3-0 lead.

Gutierrez nearly hit a third home run off Elias but the fourth-inning rocket hit the right-field wall. It wasn’t another home run but it plated three runs and put Seattle up 6-0.

“I hit it really good, for real,” Gutierrez said. “To be honest, I really hit it good and I thought it had a chance. But everybody knows where the ball hit, so it was really close.”

NOTES: The Red Sox are concerned LHP Eduardo Rodriguez may be tipping his pitches again. Since coming off the disabled list this season, Rodriguez is 1-2 with a 6.97 ERA in four starts -- including a 5-1 loss to Baltimore on Thursday. Rodriguez allowed five earned runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Orioles. ... Boston INF Josh Rutledge was placed on the 15-day DL with left knee patellar tendinitis. That move opened up a roster spot for LHP Roenis Elias to be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. ... Red Sox OF Brock Holt, who has been out since May 19 with a concussion, will be re-evaluated Sunday by Dr. Mickey Collins, according to Farrell. ... The Mariners placed LHP Wade Miley on the 15-day disabled list with a left shoulder impingement retroactive to June 13. Miley is 6-3 with a 5.28 ERA in 13 starts this season. Miley and manager Scott Servais were both confident Miley, who was scheduled to start Saturday, will be ready to get back on the mound when his time on the DL expires on June 28.