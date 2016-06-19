Price on his game as Red Sox beat Mariners

BOSTON -- Run support has been in short supply for Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price.

He didn't need many runs Sunday to snap his personal three-game losing streak.

Price held the Seattle Mariners to one run in eight innings and Mookie Betts provided him with the decisive blast by hitting a go-ahead home run in a 2-1 Boston win at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox (39-29) had scored eight runs in Price's prior three starts. They left 11 men on base and didn't give him much room for error, but Price (8-4) didn't need a lot. He struck out seven batters and walked no one, his second straight walk-less outing.

Price has given the Sox eight straight quality starts and lowered his ERA from 6.75 to 4.24 in that span. Only a fourth-inning home run by Seattle outfielder Franklin Gutierrez, stood between Price and a shutout.

"I'm getting better, absolutely," Price said. "But there's always room for improvement no matter how good you are. So I'm still not satisfied."

Boston hadn't won a one-run game since May 15.

"As the game went on it looked like he got more powerful in both stuff and command," Red Sox manager John Farrell said about Price.

While the Red Sox's starter was thriving, Seattle starter Taijuan Walker, who left his prior start June 14 in the fourth inning with a strained tendon in his right foot, was battling through injury. He shut out Boston over five innings, allowing six hits and one walk, and striking out three. But he came out of the game after throwing 88 pitches.

"Yeah, [I felt it] after the first at-bat, Didn't really get any better," Walker said. "It happened in the first inning and just kept getting worse."

Betts, who was 3-for-5, hit an Edwin Diaz fastball into the Monster Seats leading off in the seventh to put Boston ahead 2-1.

"Just trying to start something there. Trying to get one on the board and I was able to do that," Betts said.

The Red Sox had tied it 1-1 in the sixth inning after Vidal Nuno relieved Walker. Xander Bogaerts and David Ortiz greeted Nuno with consecutive singles to set up first and third with no one out, and Hanley Ramirez's fielder's choice grounder plated Bogaerts with the tying run.

NOTES: The Mariners are optimistic RHP Felix Hernandez, who has been on the 15-day DL since June 1 (retroactive to May 28) with a strained right calf, could start the next step in his attempt to return. Manager Scott Servais said before the game that Hernandez (4-4, 2.86 ERA) will try to play catch on Tuesday or Wednesday. General manager Jerry DiPoto told radio station 710-AM the Mariners think Hernandez can return before the All-Star break. ... Mariners LHP Wade Miley is feeling better, according to Servais, and should be available to return to the starting rotation when he is eligible June 28. Miley went on the DL with a left shoulder impingement on Friday. ... Servais confirmed that RHP Adrian Sampson will make a second start, probably Thursday in Detroit. Sampson made his major-league debut against Boston on Saturday and allowed four runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings in a 6-2 loss. ... Red Sox manager John Farrell said OF Brock Holt, on the DL since May 20 with a concussion, had a "really good re-exam" Sunday with Dr. Micky Collins but there's still protocol the team and player have to go through before Holt can start on a rehab assignment.