Preview: Mariners at Rockies

Felix Hernandez starts against Colorado for the first time in his stellar career when the Seattle Mariners visit the Rockies on Monday in the opener of a three-game set. Hernandez will be making his 325th career start when he steps on the mound at Coors Field, leaving the St. Louis Cardinals as the lone team he hasn’t faced.

Seattle right fielder Nelson Cruz has homered in each of the last three games and is batting .407 with eight homers during a 13-game hitting streak. Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano could return to the field after missing three games with an abdominal strain and then going 1-for-8 while serving as designated hitter for the final two of a four-game set against the Minnesota Twins. Colorado shortstop Jose Reyes plays in Denver for the first time since being acquired in the deal that sent Troy Tulowitzki to the Toronto Blue Jays. Reyes is 6-for-12 against Hernandez and has gone 2-for-15 in four games since joining the Rockies.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (12-6, 3.02 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Eddie Butler (3-7, 4.82)

Hernandez was torched for a season-worst 12 hits and gave up seven runs while losing to Arizona last Wednesday. After starting the season with six straight wins, Hernandez is 6-6 and has allowed seven or more runs on three occasions. Hernandez is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA in nine road starts this season.

Butler lost to the Chicago Cubs in his last start when he gave up three runs and five hits in five innings. He has struggled to consistently retire hitters as opponents have a .314 average against him and he also has a 1.78 WHIP. Butler is 1-3 with a 5.96 ERA in five home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. 1B Logan Morrison smashed a tiebreaking double in the 11th inning of Seattle’s 4-1 win on Sunday - his first two-bagger since June 21.

2. Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu is 15-for-31 over the last eight games to raise his average 14 points to .326.

3. Mariners rookie 2B Ketel Marte reached base four times with three hits and a walk on Sunday in his third major-league game.

PREDICTION: Mariners 8, Rockies 5