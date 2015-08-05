Preview: Mariners at Rockies

The Seattle Mariners attempt to complete a sweep when they visit the Colorado Rockies for the finale of their three-game interleague series Wednesday afternoon. After holding off a late charge to edge Colorado in the opener, Seattle scored seven runs over the final four innings Tuesday to post a 10-4 victory.

Robinson Cano collected three RBIs and Nelson Cruz continued his torrid pace by homering in his fifth consecutive contest. Cruz has not disappointed since signing a four-year, $57 million contract with the Mariners in December as he ranks second in the major leagues with 31 homers and carries a 15-game hitting streak into Wednesday’s game. Kyle Parker belted his first career homer while Charlie Blackmon and Nick Hundley also went deep for the Rockies, who have lost six of their last seven contests. Colorado has dropped five of its six series since the All-Star break.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (8-7, 4.73 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Chris Rusin (3-4, 4.61)

Walker bounced back from a string of rough outings in a big way Friday, striking out 11 while tossing a one-hitter at Minnesota. The superb performance snapped a four-start winless streak for the 22-year-old native of Louisiana, who yielded four or more runs in each game during his drought. Walker, who never has faced Colorado, is 6-4 with a 5.18 ERA in 12 turns on the road this season.

Rusin’s winless streak reached six starts Thursday when he escaped with a no-decision at St. Louis after surrendering six runs and 10 hits in five innings. The 28-year-old Detroit native has not won since June 21 against Milwaukee - his lone victory in his last nine starts. Rusin, who is 2-1 with a 3.66 ERA in six games (five starts) at home this year, will be facing Seattle for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners LHP Vidal Nuno delivered an RBI single in the fourth inning Tuesday for the first hit by a Seattle pitcher since Hector Noesi on June 24, 2012, ending an 0-for-52 drought.

2. The Rockies will make their first trip to Seattle since 2006 when they visit the Mariners for a three-game series from Sept. 11-13.

3. Cruz also homered in five straight games from April 11-15.

PREDICTION: Mariners 7, Rockies 4