Preview: Mariners at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies will try to build upon the best record in the National League when they open the first half of a four-game, home-and-home interleague series with the visiting Seattle Mariners on Monday. The Rockies are 8-0-1 in their last nine series after taking the rubber game from the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday by an 8-4 margin.

Gerardo Parra slugged a three-run homer and scored three times as Colorado scored at least seven runs for the fifth time in seven games. The squads will play two in Coors Field before moving to Seattle for two more, and the Mariners enter the visit to Denver having lost four of six on their eight-game road trip. Robinson Cano and Guillermo Heredia homered while Christian Bergman tossed seven scoreless innings as Seattle salvaged the finale of a three-game set at Fenway Park with a 5-0 triumph Sunday. The Mariners scored one run or less in six of seven games before pounding out 16 hits in the victory.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), ROOT Rocky Mountain (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Sam Gaviglio (0-1, 1.38 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (4-6, 4.50)

Gaviglio has helped save Seattle's battered rotation with two solid turns following one relief outing earlier in the month. He tossed five scoreless innings in his first career start May 18 against the Chicago White Sox before getting charged with five runs (one earned) over six frames in a loss at Washington on Wednesday, getting victimized by a first-inning error that opened up a big rally. The 27-year-old has allowed 11 hits and three walks with seven strikeouts through his first three appearances in the majors.

Chatwood was dominant through seven scoreless innings at Philadelphia on Wednesday, limiting the Phillies to one hit and striking out eight en route to the win. Opponents are hitting .229 against the 27-year-old California native, who has not allowed a home run over the last four outings, but walks remain an issue as he has handed out 20 free passes in 28 2/3 innings in May. Chatwood was reached for five runs in 6 1/3 frames in his lone start versus Seattle during his rookie season in 2011.

Walk-Offs

1. The Mariners have won five of their last six games at Coors Field.

2. Colorado starters are 10-2 with a 2.88 ERA over the past 14 games.

3. Seattle SS Jean Segura has four multi-efforts in his last six games.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Mariners 3