Preview: Mariners at Rockies

The Seattle Mariners are showing signs of life with consecutive victories and look to post their third in a row when they visit the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Seattle dropped seven of eight games before posting two straight wins, which included Monday's 6-5 victory over the Rockies.

The series-opening victory leaves the Mariners six games below .500 in a season in which they were expected to be playoff contenders but more than 80 player moves and the use of 12 different starting pitchers has had an effect on those projections. "It's a great challenge. You are trying to create team environment and closeness, and it's hard," Seattle manager Scott Servais told reporters. "It's unheard of at this time of the season." The Rockies are in a mini-slump with three losses in five games but boast the best record (33-20) in the National League. Colorado left fielder Gerardo Parra is 6-for-8 with one homer, two doubles and five RBIs over the past two games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (4-2, 4.22 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (3-4, 5.40)

Miranda defeated the Washington Nationals in his last turn when he allowed two runs and three hits in five innings. The 28-year-old Cuban has allowed just four runs in 17 innings over his past three outings with 21 strikeouts during the stretch. Miranda is 3-3 with a 5.66 ERA in 11 career road appearances (10 starts).

Anderson has pitched well of late and is 2-1 with a 2.55 ERA over his last four starts. The 27-year-old received a no-decision against the Philadelphia Phillies in his last turn when he gave up one run and six hits over seven innings. Anderson is 6-4 with a 3.50 ERA in 16 career starts against at Coors Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 1B Danny Valencia went 3-for-5 on Monday to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

2. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez is 0-for-11 with an RBI over his past four games.

3. Seattle DH Nelson Cruz, who went 0-for-4 Monday, will again play RF with the game being in a NL ballpark.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Mariners 5