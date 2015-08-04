Mariners hit three homers, edge Rockies

DENVER -- The Seattle Mariners carried timely hitting to remarkable lengths Monday night, scoring all their runs with two outs and holding on to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-7.

“Any time you get two-out RBIs on the road, they’re golden, and you usually win games,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said.

The Mariners’ victory came after the Rockies erupted for three runs in the ninth. When first baseman Ben Paulsen doubled home two runs and catcher Nick Hundley drove in a run with a single, the Rockies had runners on first and third with one out against Carson Smith.

The Seattle closer struck out pinch hitter Michael McKenry and earned his 10th save by getting center fielder Charlie Blackmon to fly out.

“I knew my job was either to get a double-play ball or a strikeout,” Smith said of his confrontation with McKenry. “Those were my two options. I got ahead with a slider and finished with a slider (on a 1-2 pitch).”

The Mariners packed seven runs in the first three innings while punishing Eddie Butler.

After allowing four runs in the first, the right-hander gave up back-to-back homers to third baseman Kyle Seager and left fielder Nelson Cruz in the second and yielded a homer to shortstop Brad Miller in the third. The three homers allowed were a career high for Butler (3-8).

“I didn’t have a feel for much today,” Butler said. “The fastball was the only thing I could put in the zone with any authority. I had one pitch, and they were able to hit it.”

Mariners starter Felix Hernandez (13-6) yielded four runs and a season-high 11 hits while throwing 111 pitches in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out nine, including second baseman DJ LeMahieu four times. LeMahieu became the third player in Rockies franchise history to strike out five times in one game.

“I had good stuff. I had a good fastball,” Hernandez said. “I think I was up just a little bit. That’s why they got 11 hits, but I was able to make pitches when I need to.”

Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez said of Hernandez, “He makes a big pitch when he needs to. We were able to put guys on the basepaths. At the end, their bullpen was shaky. We just had a really rough first couple of innings.”

The Rockies trimmed Seattle’s lead to 7-4 in the sixth, scoring with two outs when center fielder Charlie Blackmon, who went 4-for-6, grounded a double inside third base.

The Mariners made it 8-4 on second baseman Robinson Cano’s seventh-inning double. The hit, which dented the padding on the right field wall, came off Gonzalez Germen, who entered to face Cano after Christian Bergman issued consecutive two-out walks. That run proved vital when the Rockies rallied in the ninth against Tom Wilhelmsen, Rob Rasmussen and then Smith.

“This ballpark is tough,” McClendon said. “You’re never comfortable. Anything can go wrong. It’s tough to play here.”

Hernandez made his first start against the Rockies, leaving the Cardinals as the only team he hasn’t faced in his career. He gave up a run in the first when Blackmon led off with a double and shortstop Jose Reyes, making his home debut with the Rockies, followed with a run-scoring single.

The Mariners quickly boosted their lead in the second on back-to-back homers by Seager, his 16th, and Cruz, his 30th. Cruz homered in a fourth consecutive game.

Miller hit his ninth homer in the third, an opposite-field drive to left that left Butler bent over with his hands on his knees, visibly showing his dismay.

The Rockies parlayed four singles into two runs in the fourth. One run scored when Blackmon grounded into a fielder’s choice with one out and the bases loaded, and the other scored on Reyes’ RBI single.

“We got down 7-1 to one of the best pitchers on the planet,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “It’s a tough hill to climb. The energy in the dugout was good throughout the entire night even when we were down big.”

Ultimately the Rockies, who were coming off a 2-5 road trip that included three walk-off losses, fell short. Four of their past five defeats have been by one run.

NOTES: Mariners RF Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to 14 games. ... Rockies RHP Jon Gray, the third overall pick in the 2013 draft, will start Tuesday in his major league debut. He is replacing injured RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) in the Rockies’ rotation. ... Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez was named National League Player of the Month for July after hitting .386 with 11 homers, 24 RBIs and an .841 slugging percentage during the month. ... Rockies RHP Chad Bettis (right elbow) will throw about 15 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, his first since he went on the disabled list July 19. ... Mariners 2B Robinson Cano sufficiently recovered from an abdominal strain to start in the field. He missed three games from July 29-31 and then served as the Mariners’ DH on Saturday and Sunday at Minnesota. ... Ketel Marte played center field for Seattle for the first time after making his major league debut at second base Friday and starting three games at that position in Cano’s absence.