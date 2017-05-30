Mariners hold off Rockies for 6-5 victory

DENVER -- In a season riddled with injuries and disappointment, winning consecutive games had become a challenge for the Seattle Mariners.

It wasn't easy, and it took a tremendous effort from the bullpen, but that modest achievement became a reality for the first time in nearly two weeks on Monday when the Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5.

Seattle was able to savor consecutive wins for the first time since May 17-18. The six runs were the most the Mariners scored in 12 games since May 16, and they won for just the third time in 10 games.

Six Seattle relievers combined to work four scoreless innings in relief of starter Sam Gaviglio (1-1). Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth and picked up his ninth save in 11 opportunities, preserving Gaviglio's first major league win.

"We have to give credit today to our bullpen," Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano said. "That was outstanding. Especially in this field, anything you hit in the air might be a homer. That was a great job."

Diaz retired the side in order, striking out the first two batters as he earned his second save in as many days. However, prior to his save Sunday at Boston, Diaz had allowed three hits, three runs and six walks with two strikeouts in four innings over four outings.

"Eddie's got his confidence back," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "The command of the fastball is the big thing. When he does that, the slider doesn't have to be perfect, and it's got good bite. When you can work the game to have that anchor in the ninth, it is so, so valuable. We have the pieces to do that, but you've got to have that guy at the back end. He looks the part again. He's got it back."

The Mariners (23-29) saw three- and four-run leads dissolve into one-run advantages. They loaded the bases with one out in the eighth but couldn't add to their lead. Seattle went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners.

"You never know what's going to happen in this ballpark," Servais said. "We had a lot of opportunities to add on. You're never comfortable here, but you're hoping to get a few more."

The Rockies fell to 9-2 in one-run games after starting the season with nine such victories.

Making his fourth start and fifth career appearance, Gaviglio gave up solo homers to Charlie Blackmon in the third and Trevor Story in the fifth. Blackmon's 13th homer cut Seattle's lead to 3-1, while Story's eighth of the season trimmed the Mariners' lead to 6-4.

The Rockies also got a run in the fourth when Carlos Gonzalez walked, took second on Mark Reynolds' swinging bunt and scored when Parra poked a soft, opposite-field single to left off Gaviglio.

"He gave us what we needed today," Servais said of Gaviglio, "gave us a chance, and our offense got going."

Gaviglio gave up six hits and five runs and left after yielding singles to DJ LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado to open the sixth. James Pazos' wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, and they scored on Reynolds' slow roller to second and Parra's double to whittle the Mariners' lead to 6-5.

Parra had a second consecutive three-hit game for the second time in his career. He also did it Sept. 21-22, 2013.

Kyle Seager's bases-loaded, two-run double on a 1-2 pitch finished Rockies starter Tyler Chatwood (4-7) after a season-low-tying 4 1/3 innings. Valencia then greeted Scott Oberg with a run-scoring single that put the Mariners ahead 6-2 as they batted around in the inning.

The rally began with consecutive singles by Gamel and Cano with one out and a walk to Nelson Cruz that loaded the bases for Valencia.

Chatwood, who is 2-4 with a 7.03 ERA in six starts at Coors Field this year, gave up a season-high six runs, seven hits and three walks while striking out three. He was his own worst enemy in the three-run third when Gaviglio led off with his first major league hit and Chatwood then hit Jean Segura with a pitch.

Gamel walked, and Chatwood threw a wild pitch while facing Cano, moving two runners into scoring position. Both scored on groundouts.

"The wild pitch to Cano was big in that third inning," Chatwood said. "I could have eliminated the damage in the third. They scored on groundouts, but I didn't execute."

NOTES: Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to throw his second bullpen session Tuesday. ... Seattle's Nelson Cruz, typically the designated hitter, started in right field for the third time this season in interleague play. ... Rockies rookie starters are 12-3 this month. Colorado joins the 2006 Marlins as the only team in the last 80 years to have 12 combined wins for rookie pitchers in one month.