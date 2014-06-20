Preview: Mariners at Royals

The Kansas City Royals finally saw their 10-game winning streak halted but they have the luxury of sending ace James Shields to the mound when they open a nine-game homestand against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. The Royals were denied a four-game sweep in Detroit on Thursday but still took three of four in the series and hold a half-game lead over the Tigers atop the American League Central. Kansas City needs to get untracked at home, where it is only 18-16.

Seattle dropped two games in San Diego despite stellar back-to-back starts from Felix Hernandez and Erasmo Ramirez, who combined to permit one run and five hits over 13 innings. That continued a string of strong outings from the starting rotation, which has yielded only four runs in 47 1/3 innings over the past seven games. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said he expects Hisashi Iwakuma to make his scheduled start Friday “unless something drastically changes.”

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports (Seattle), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (5-3, 2.59 ERA) vs. Royals RH James Shields (8-3, 3.50)

Despite dealing with the stiff neck, Iwakuma turned in a stellar performance last time out by limiting Texas to one run on six hits over eight innings. It marked the fourth time in nine starts that Iwakuma has pitched eight innings and he has gone at least six innings in each of his outings. He has pitched better away from home, winning all three road starts while pitching to a 2.49 ERA and 0.92 WHIP.

Shields labored through six innings at the Chicago White Sox last time out, giving up three runs on 10 hits to win his second straight start. The two wins followed a stretch of three straight no-decisions in which Shields was tagged for 17 runs in 18 1/3 innings but saw his teammates pile up 23 runs. Shields, who has won his last three home starts, is 4-4 with a 3.83 ERA in 13 career outings against Seattle,

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City managed only three runs in its past two games but scored at least six runs seven times during the 10-game winning streak.

2. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano has a 20-game hitting streak on the road.

3. Royals DH Billy Butler has hit safely in nine straight games but C Salvador Perez and 2B Omar Infante had 12- and nine-game hitting streaks halted Thursday.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Royals 3