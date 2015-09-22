Preview: Mariners at Royals

The Kansas City Royals will likely wrap up their first division title since 1985 sometime this week. The Royals will attempt to shave their magic number down further with another win when they host the Seattle Mariners in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday.

Kansas City owns a magic number of three and an 11-game lead on the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central after avoiding a three-game sweep with a 10-3 victory at Detroit on Sunday. The Royals will try to put some momentum together heading toward the playoffs at home after going 4-6 on their just-completed road trip. The Mariners are not likely to make the playoffs but are proving to be a factor in the postseason race after claiming series wins against the wild-card hopeful Los Angeles Angels and AL West-leading Texas Rangers. Seattle sends Hisashi Iwakuma to the mound Tuesday opposite veteran right-hander Jeremy Guthrie.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (8-4, 3.90 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (8-7, 5.55)

Iwakuma struck out nine and allowed one run against the Angels on Wednesday but was removed after six innings due to a stiff back. The Japan native has surrendered three or fewer runs in eight of his last nine starts but failed to complete seven innings in five straight. Iwakuma is 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA in three career starts against Kansas City.

Guthrie is moving back into the rotation to give Danny Duffy a rest and had one of his better relief appearances at Cleveland on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. The Stanford product is making his first start since Aug. 19 and is 8-7 with a 5.65 ERA in that role this season. Guthrie was roughed up for six runs and nine hits over five innings in a loss at Seattle on June 23.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals DH Kendrys Morales set a franchise record with 15 total bases Sunday - three home runs and a triple.

2. Seattle rookie SS Ketel Marte has hit safely in eight straight games.

3. Kansas City SS Alcides Escobar (elbow) missed the last two games and is day-to-day after being hit by a pitch Friday.

PREDICTION: Mariners 7, Royals 4