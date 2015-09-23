Preview: Mariners at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are coasting to the American League Central title but they suddenly have some issues to deal with as they prepare to host the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in the second of a three-game series. Despite Tuesday’s 11-2 drubbing, the Royals own a 1 1/2-game lead over Toronto for the top record in the AL while their magic number to clinch the division remains at three.

Kansas City reached the World Series last year thanks to a superb bullpen, but the relief corps took a hit Tuesday when Royals manager Ned Yost said setup man Wade Davis will be elevated to closer in place of Greg Holland, who is battling a cranky elbow. “You know what you have with Wade,” Yost told reporters. “With Holly you don’t know from one day to the next how his elbow is going to react.” Robinson Cano clubbed a pair of homers and had his second straight four-RBI game to move closer to a spot in the record books. Cano is one hit shy of becoming the 14th player to reach 2,000 in his first 11 seasons.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Roenis Elias (5-8, 4.06 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (12-8, 4.40)

After coming out of the bullpen on Sept. 18, Elias returns to the rotation to make his first start since allowing two runs and one hit over 5 1/3 innings of a win over Colorado on Sept. 12. The 27-year-old Cuban had been 0-4 in six appearances before that victory, including a rocky outing versus Kansas City in which he was tagged for seven runs in 3 2/3 innings. Alcides Escobar is 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs versus Elias.

Ventura won his second start in a row by limiting Cleveland to three runs (two earned) over five innings to improve to 8-1 over his last 11 turns. Ventura hasn’t been overly sharp over his last three outings, however, giving up eight hits in each and failing to get through six innings. The 24-year-old Dominican is still seeking his first victory against the Mariners despite posting a 2.84 ERA in three starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 2B Omar Infante is expected to miss two to three weeks after an MRI exam on Tuesday confirmed an oblique strain.

2. Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez said he expects to make his next start despite having to leave his previous outing due to elbow tightness.

3. Royals RF Alex Rios has hit safely in 11 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Mariners 3