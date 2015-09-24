Preview: Mariners at Royals

The Kansas City Royals made a bold trade for Johnny Cueto with the hopes he would be the missing piece of the puzzle in their bid for a return trip to the World Series. Cueto has fallen far short of expectations and seeks his first victory since Aug. 15 against the visiting Seattle Mariners on Thursday in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Despite a 2-6 record and 5.12 ERA since joining Kansas City, Cueto is coming off a confidence-building performance at Detroit even though his winless drought reached six starts. “I feel good,” Cueto said after allowing two runs in seven innings. “I was in rhythm. That’s how I‘m supposed to feel.” Lorenzo Cain capped a three-hit night with a walk-off single in the 10th inning as the Royals lowered their magic number to two for clinching the American League Central title. Robinson Cano reached a significant milestone by becoming the 14th player - and first second baseman - in major-league history to collect 2,000 hits in his first 11 seasons.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (3-4, 3.70 ERA) vs. Royals RH Johnny Cueto (9-12, 3.43)

Paxton is trying to build back his arm strength as he makes his third start after spending 3 1/2 months on the disabled list with an injury to his left middle finger. Paxton went 4 1/3 innings at Texas last time out, allowing one run on six hits while striking out six and walking four. The 26-year-old Canadian beat Kansas City in his fourth career start in September 2013, striking out a career-high 10 in seven scoreless frames.

Although he did not factor in the decision last time out, Cueto ended an ugly five-start losing streak with a strong performance at Detroit. He was battered repeatedly during the 0-5 skid, allowing a combined 30 runs and 48 hits over 26 1/3 innings. The 29-year-old Dominican also surrendered eight homers in that span after permitting only 11 blasts in 19 starts at Cincinnati’s homer-happy Great American Ball Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners rookie SS Ketel Marte owns a 10-game hitting streak and has multiple hits in six of the last seven contests.

2. Royals LF Alex Gordon snapped an 0-for-22 slump with a 10th-inning single Wednesday.

3. Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez, whose last outing was cut short by elbow tightness, will start Saturday versus the Angels.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Mariners 2