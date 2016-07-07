Preview: Mariners at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are slipping in the wrong direction and look to snap out of their recent funk when they host the Seattle Mariners in the opener of a four-game series on Thursday. The defending World Series champions have dropped four straight games and five of six to fall into fourth place in the American League Central.

The Royals were swept of a three-game set by Toronto, have been outscored 25-9 during their four-game skid and suddenly find themselves eight games behind first-place Cleveland in the division. "We're an aggressive team when we're swinging the bats well," Kansas City manager Ned Yost told reporters. "Right now, we're just not making any hard contact." The third-place Mariners opened a seven-game road swing by losing three in Houston and are 9 1/2 games behind first-place Texas in the AL West. Seattle's Robinson Cano went 3-for-3 with a homer on Wednesday to become the sixth second baseman in major-league history to hit 20 or more homers in seven different seasons.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (2-3, 4.24 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (4-1, 3.11)

Paxton defeated Baltimore in his last start, when he gave up four runs - three earned - and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out just two batters against the Orioles after fanning seven or more in four of his six turns. Paxton is 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA in two career starts against Kansas City.

Duffy has put together consecutive stellar outings and has won each of his last three decisions. He allowed two runs and seven hits in 8 2/3 innings while beating Philadelphia in his last turn and gave up two runs and six hits in eight frames while knocking off St. Louis in his previous turn. Duffy is 0-1 with a 1.69 ERA in five career appearances (three starts) against Seattle and has experienced issues with Cano (4-for-11, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners LF Seth Smith hit a three-run homer on Wednesday and is 12-for-30 with five blasts and 14 RBIs over his last eight games.

2. Kansas City DH Kendrys Morales (back) sat out Wednesday and is considered day-to-day.

3. Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez (calf) pitched a three-inning simulated game on Wednesday and is slated to make two minor-league rehab starts before being activated.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Mariners 1