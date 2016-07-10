Preview: Mariners at Royals

Once upon a time, the Kansas City Royals likely envisioned Mike Montgomery working his magic in Kauffman Stadium in hopes he could steer a downtrodden franchise to a World Series title. Montgomery was denied the ability to deliver on that promise when the Royals traded him in 2012, and four years later he'll finally make his first start at "The K" on Sunday when the Seattle Mariners try to split a four-game series in Kansas City.

Montgomery, along with four other players, was part of a huge offseason deal with Tampa Bay four years ago that allowed the Royals to acquire James Shields and Wade Davis before he could ever step foot in Kauffman Stadium. Another trade before the start of last season sent him from the Rays to the Mariners, who watched him strike out 10 Royals in Seattle last June as part of a five-hit shutout near the end of a brilliant first month in the majors. Montgomery will hope to play the role of stopper, however, as Seattle (44-44) has dropped five of six following a four-game winning streak and is in danger of finishing the first half under the break-even mark after being a season-high 10 games over .500 in late May. Kansas City is riding the red-hot bat of All-Star catcher Salvador Perez, who is 5-for-10 with two solo homers, four RBIs and five runs scored over the first three games of this series.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Mike Montgomery (2-3, 2.15 ERA) vs. Royals RH Dillon Gee (3-2, 4.05)

With Taijuan Walker landing on the disabled list, Montgomery will be summoned from the bullpen to make his first spot start of the year and the 17th of his career. The former Royals farmhand has been excellent in relief recently, giving up only five hits and a walk while striking out 11 over his last four appearances spanning 10 2/3 scoreless innings. Montgomery worked a scoreless frame versus the Royals on May 1 in his only other appearance against the team that drafted him No. 36 overall in 2008.

Gee was forced into emergency duty at Philadelphia last Sunday and did not factor into the decision after allowing one run on four hits in 2 1/3 innings. The 30-year-old Texan is 2-2 with a 6.05 ERA in four starts this season and hasn't taken a turn in the rotation since permitting four runs over five frames in a win versus Tampa Bay on May 31. Gee replaces Chris Young in the rotation after he went 1-8 with a 7.39 ERA in 13 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City SS Alcides Escobar extended his career-high on-base streak to a major league-best 25 straight games with a two-hit effort Saturday.

2. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager is 15-for-32 with three home runs, nine RBIs and six multi-hit games during his nine-game hitting streak to begin July.

3. Perez is tied with New York Yankees C Brian McCann for the most homers among catchers in the majors (14) and recorded his 18th career pickoff Saturday, which is the most in majors since he made his debut in 2011.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Royals 3