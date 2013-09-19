Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

An ace-less starting rotation and a regressing offense only seem to be part of the problem for the free-falling Mariners, who are beginning to realize that their bullpen might be the biggest issue of all.

Once considered a strength of the team, the bullpen has really fallen on hard times as of late, with Tuesday’s eighth inning serving as the latest example. LHP Charlie Furbush and RHP Carter Capps allowed three runs to score before getting the second out of the inning, turning a 3-2 nail-biter into a comfortable 6-2 Detroit lead heading into the ninth.

Even before that performance, Seattle’s bullpen was among the worst in the American League. The Mariners’ bullpen entered the game ranked 14th out of 15 American League teams in bullpen ERA and came out of it with a combined 4.56 mark among relief pitchers.

Five current members of the bullpen have ERAs above 5.75, and that doesn’t even include former closer Tom Wilhelmsen, whose three-month freefall has left him with a 4.00 ERA and an unclear future.

The Mariners tapped the Triple-A well on several occasions this season, with RHPs Danny Farquhar and Yoervis Medina showing some good signs but most of the others displaying Triple-A stuff.

Wilhelmsen and the 22-year-old Capps were supposed to be mainstays in the bullpen, but both have fallen off the proverbial cliff since the All-Star break. RHP Stephen Pryor, another promising youngster with a fastball in the high 90s, missed almost the entire season due to injury.

Converted starters Hector Noesi, Blake Beavan and Brandon Maurer struggled badly as relievers, while LHP Oliver Perez, 32, began to show signs of age over the second half of the season.

The only relievers who look to have any kind of job security heading into the spring appear to be Furbush, Medina and Farquhar.

Already in need of a big-name bat or two to bolster an anemic offense, the Mariners could also be in the market for two or three relievers this offseason -- and that’s not the direction this organization thought it would be going when the 2013 season began.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-85

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 2-8

NEXT: Mariners (James Paxton, 2-0, 0.75) at Tigers (Doug Fister, 12-9, 3.67)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma pitched eight scoreless innings against Detroit on Wednesday while notching his 13th victory this season. Iwakuma, who gave up four hits and struck out six, tied the club record of 25 consecutive scoreless innings on the road. He now shares the mark with Brian Holman (1989) and Randy Johnson (1994). Iwakuma retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced. “He has a focus and a routine on the day he pitches which is as good as any starting pitcher I’ve had, especially during the games,” manager Eric Wedge said. “He’s in the moment, he gets himself in the zone and locks it in.”

--1B Justin Smoak hit his 17th homer on Wednesday, a solo shot off Detroit’s Justin Verlander. “Smoak actually hit a really, really good pitch,” Verlander said. “I couldn’t have thrown any better pitch at that point.” Smoak scored three runs, matching his season high, and drove in two. He needs two more homers to match the career high he established last season.

--LHP James Paxton was unaffected by a large, hostile crowd in his second career start, blanking St. Louis over six innings on Saturday with more than 41,000 in attendance. He’ll endure similar circumstances on Thursday afternoon when faces Detroit at Comerica Park. Paxton held Tampa Bay to one earned run in six innings in his Sept. 7 debut but he’ll face the ultimate challenge in Miguel Cabrera. The majors’ leading hitter, Cabrera is batting .371 against left-handers this season.

--LF Michael Saunders showed the value of batting practice by rapping two extra-base hits on Tuesday and adding two more Wednesday, a pair of run-scoring doubles. “He had a great early BP (Tuesday),” manager Eric Wedge said. “The ball was really jumping off his bat and he was able to take it into the game.” The key for Saunders is to stay back more consistently, allowing him to get in position to drive the ball. Wedge is impressed how Saunders has handled inconsistent playing time.

--2B Nick Franklin has become the backup shortstop for the time being. He made a late-game appearance there Tuesday after manager Eric Wedge pinch-hit for Carlos Triunfel. Brad Miller’s hamstring injury has left the Mariners with limited options there. “That’s where we are with the injury to Miller and the trade of (Brendan) Ryan (to the Yankees),” Wedge said. “We’re a little short from an infield standpoint.” Franklin had an RBI single while playing his usual spot on Wednesday

--RF Franklin Gutierrez had three hits, scored twice and hit a solo homer on Wednesday. His three hits matched a season high and he’s batting .368 with five RBI on the 10-game road trip. It’s a strong finish to an otherwise forgettable, injury-ravaged season for the 30-year old outfielder. Gutierrez doesn’t figure in the Mariners’ future plans but he could be a valuable addition to a contender next season because of his defensive ability.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know what’s keeping me going very successfully the last couple of starts on the road. Just pitching my game and knowing the situation.” -- RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, who extended his streak of consecutive scoreless innings on the road to 25, tying the team record held by Brian Holman and Randy Johnson.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felix Hernandez (minor oblique strain) hasn’t pitched since Sept. 2, and he missed his Sept. 11 start. He had a throwing session Sept. 14 and Sept. 16 but will not start until at least the Sept. 20-22 weekend. Hernandez wants to throw at least one more bullpen session before he makes another start.

--SS Brad Miller (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 14 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 15-16. He won’t return before Sept. 19.

--RHP Stephen Pryor (torn right lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on July 19, but he was shut down for the remainder of the season in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Danny Farquhar (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Chance Ruffin

RHP Hector Noesi

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

CATCHERS:

Henry Blanco

Humberto Quintero

Mike Zunino

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Nick Franklin

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Carlos Triunfel

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Michael Saunders

RF Abraham Almonte

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Endy Chavez

OF/INF Dustin Ackley