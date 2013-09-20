Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

The news of the passing of 85-year-old Hiroshi Yamauchi on Thursday ended one of the more curious ownerships in recent memory.

The chief of the Nintendo Corp., Yamauchi purchased a majority stake in the Mariners in 1992 and had a hand in the team’s major decisions for the good part of two decades.

His most visible move came shortly after the turn of the century, during a time when the Mariners were hit by a string of superstar departures like Randy Johnson, Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez, and Yamauchi replaced them with a fellow Japan native named Ichiro Suzuki. The move was initially met with doubt and cries of nepotism, but Suzuki quickly led the Mariners to the greatest regular season in club history.

Things have steadily declined since then, due in part to a front office that Yamauchi trusted to make most of the major decisions with little more input than his stamp of approval. The perception in Seattle was that the ownership was more interested in capital gains than World Series rings, and it’s become apparent in recent years that a more vocal baseball guy at the top might have helped pushed this team back into contender status.

The question moving forward is how Yamauchi’s death will affect the organization’s chain of command. The top remaining minority owner is a Seattle-based businessman named Chris Larson, whom The Seattle Times reported owns 30.6 percent of the team but recently went through a messy divorce.

No one really knows what will happen to the ownership in Yamauchi’s absence, but it’s pretty clear that the Mariners’ front office could use a shakeup. Top executives Chuck Armstrong and Howard Lincoln have become lightning rods for criticism while dwindling attendance has sent a loud-and-clear signal that the fan base is at wit’s end.

The Mariners have seemingly been in a constant state of change on the field for more than a decade, but the people at the top have largely stayed the same. The passing of Yamauchi marks the end of one era in Seattle, but fans might be looking at it as the beginning of another -- perhaps one that gets the Mariners back on the road to relevance.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-86

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 2-8

NEXT: Mariners (Erasmo Ramirez, 5-2, 4.98) at Angels (Jered Weaver, 10-8, 3.36)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez will be seeking better run support when he starts against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. The Mariners have won just once during Ramirez’s last five starts but only scored 10 combined runs in those outings. Ramirez was tagged with the loss in his last appearance against the Angels on Aug. 24, despite giving up just two runs in 6 2/3 innings. He got roughed up in his most recent start, allowing five earned runs in four innings to St. Louis on Sunday. In his only other career appearance against the Angels on Sept. 25, 2012, he gave three earned runs in six innings.

--LF Michael Saunders has five hits, including four extra-base hits, and scored three runs in the last three games of the series against Detroit. Saunders went 1-for-4 on Thursday and has a season average of .237. Manager Eric Wedge said Saunders hasn’t complained about his erratic playing time. “The attitude’s perfect,” Wedge said. “It’s tough when you’re not playing every day. We’ve got a lot of young guys that we’re playing, trying to find out who the everyday guys are going to be year after year.”

--3B Kyle Seager made his 106th consecutive start Thursday despite his deep batting slump. He had just two hits in his previous 40 at-bats over an 11-game period until he smacked two hits Thursday. He also scored his first run in 12 games. “He has a name now,” manager Eric Wedge said. “He’s earned a lot more respect. He’s been consistently hitting third for us and he’s a focal point in our lineup. They pay a little more attention to him.”

--RHP Felix Hernandez (left oblique strain) threw a 58-pitch bullpen session Thursday and pronounced himself ready to return to the rotation. Hernandez, who also threw a bullpen session Monday, will likely make his next start against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. He has not pitched since Sept. 2, when he gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings at Kansas City. If all goes well, Hernandez will also make another start during the final regular-season series against Oakland.

--SS Brad Miller (hamstring) is showing improvement and could be available sometime this weekend. Miller missed the four-game series against Detroit after getting injured at St. Louis on Saturday. “He’s coming along a little bit quicker than we thought,” manager Eric Wedge said. “He won’t be ready to get back in there (Friday) but we’ll probably push him a little bit more.”

--LHP James Paxton pitched through some adversity in his third career start Thursday at Detroit. Paxton allowed two first-inning runs, including a Torii Hunter home run, and also issued a bases-loaded walk in the third. Paxton got out of that jam without further damage and didn’t allow another run in his five-inning stint. He gave just one run in 12 innings while winning his first two starts. “They really made him work early on,” manager Eric Wedge said. “The way he had to work through this performance was even more impressive than the first two.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We gave them everything they could handle here in these four days. We’re not looking for moral victories, but I‘m very appreciative of the way these guys are fighting and stepping up to these teams at this time of the year.” -- Manager Eric Wedge, after a 5-4 loss to Detroit on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felix Hernandez (minor oblique strain) hasn’t pitched since Sept. 2, and he missed his Sept. 11 start. He had a throwing session Sept. 14 and Sept. 16. He threw a 58-pitch bullpen session Sept. 19 and pronounced himself ready to return to the rotation. Hernandez will likely make his next start against the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 22.

--SS Brad Miller (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 14 game and hasn’t played since. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Stephen Pryor (torn right lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on July 19, but he was shut down for the remainder of the season in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Danny Farquhar (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Chance Ruffin

RHP Hector Noesi

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

CATCHERS:

Henry Blanco

Humberto Quintero

Mike Zunino

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Nick Franklin

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Carlos Triunfel

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Michael Saunders

RF Abraham Almonte

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Endy Chavez

OF/INF Dustin Ackley