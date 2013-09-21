Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

The Mariners look like they’ll have their ace back for this weekend’s series in Anaheim.

Right-hander Felix Hernandez threw a successful bullpen session Thursday and was named the Sunday starter against the Angels.

After his session, Hernandez said, “You can book it, Sunday.”

Hernandez has already skipped one start and had another moved back twice as the Mariners display caution dealing with back and oblique issues. His latest setback came last Sunday, when Hernandez threw a pain-free bullpen session but still wasn’t proclaimed ready to return to the rotation.

Thursday’s news gives Hernandez the likelihood of two more starts, and the Mariners wouldn’t be sending him out there with any health concern.

It wouldn’t have been too far-fetched to think the Mariners might shut their ace down for the season, but Thursday’s news serves as proof that his health problems this month have been little more than precautionary discomfort.

“Felix was back to being Felix today,” pitching coach Carl Willis said after Hernandez’s 58-pitch bullpen session Thursday in Detroit. “He was strong, threw all of his pitches for strikes and had great command.”

Hernandez might be sitting out another postseason, but the Mariners have to be somewhat encouraged to know that he can finish off another regular season without any health concerns.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-87

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 2-8

NEXT: Mariners (Joe Saunders, 11-15, 5.16) at Angels (Jerome Williams, 8-10, 4.65)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Kyle Seager saw his streak of 106 consecutive starts end on Friday. Mariners manager Eric Wedge said the streak would have ended during the current three-game series in Anaheim. ”I had been thinking about it for a while, Wedge said. “I kind of hinted at it the other day. I figured today (Friday) after the travel day was a good day. Plus we’ve got Felix (Hernandez) pitching on Sunday and I like to have a regular crew in there when he’s in there.” Wedge added that the break was more of a mental break than anything. Seager had two hits in his previous 23 at-bats (.087) prior to Friday. He went 0 for 2 after entering Friday’s game in the seventh inning.

--1B Raul Ibanez went 0-for-3 on Friday with two walks and is still in search of his 300th career home run. He hit No. 299 this past Tuesday against Detroit Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez. Ibanez’s 100th career home run was hit Aug. 4, 2005, against the Tigers’ Sean Douglass. That was also teammate Felix Hernandez’s first career game. Ibanez’s 200th home run was hit off of San Diego’s Josh Geer on June 2, 2009.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez left Friday night’s game in the seventh inning with tightness in his right groin. He left the game clinging to a two-run lead, which disappeared shortly after his departure. He was scheduled to be evaluated Saturday but no one seems to think it is anything serious. In fact, Ramirez is planning to make his final start of the season in five days. “I want to pitch my last game of the season,” he said. “For that reason I didn’t want to push myself.”

--OF Michael Saunders, who drove in the Mariners two runs in Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels is batting .500 (7 for 14) with four doubles and a triple in his last four games. Saunders was batting a solid .286 through the first 10 games of the season but was sidelined by a shoulder strain. He’s been struggling to regain his hitting form ever since rejoining the team at the end of April and now finds himself struggling to find playing time in a crowded outfield.

--INF Nick Franklin had two singles and a double in Friday’s game for his sixth three-hit game of the season. However, it’s his first since July 28. His three hits Friday raised his batting average from .216 to .222.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been an issue with us. It’s just where we are with our youth.” -- Manager Eric Wedge, on his team stranding 10 runners in a 3-2 loss to the Angels on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felix Hernandez (minor oblique strain) hasn’t pitched since Sept. 2, and he missed his Sept. 11 start. He had a throwing session Sept. 14 and Sept. 16. He threw a 58-pitch bullpen session Sept. 19 and pronounced himself ready to return to the rotation. Hernandez will make his next start Sept. 22.

--SS Brad Miller (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 14 game and hasn’t played since. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Stephen Pryor (torn right lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on July 19, but he was shut down for the remainder of the season in August.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Danny Farquhar (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Chance Ruffin

RHP Hector Noesi

LHP Bobby LaFromboise

CATCHERS:

Henry Blanco

Humberto Quintero

Mike Zunino

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Nick Franklin

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Carlos Triunfel

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Franklin Gutierrez

CF Michael Saunders

RF Abraham Almonte

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Endy Chavez

OF/INF Dustin Ackley