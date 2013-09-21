Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH
The Mariners look like they’ll have their ace back for this weekend’s series in Anaheim.
Right-hander Felix Hernandez threw a successful bullpen session Thursday and was named the Sunday starter against the Angels.
After his session, Hernandez said, “You can book it, Sunday.”
Hernandez has already skipped one start and had another moved back twice as the Mariners display caution dealing with back and oblique issues. His latest setback came last Sunday, when Hernandez threw a pain-free bullpen session but still wasn’t proclaimed ready to return to the rotation.
Thursday’s news gives Hernandez the likelihood of two more starts, and the Mariners wouldn’t be sending him out there with any health concern.
It wouldn’t have been too far-fetched to think the Mariners might shut their ace down for the season, but Thursday’s news serves as proof that his health problems this month have been little more than precautionary discomfort.
“Felix was back to being Felix today,” pitching coach Carl Willis said after Hernandez’s 58-pitch bullpen session Thursday in Detroit. “He was strong, threw all of his pitches for strikes and had great command.”
Hernandez might be sitting out another postseason, but the Mariners have to be somewhat encouraged to know that he can finish off another regular season without any health concerns.
MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost two
NEXT: Mariners (Joe Saunders, 11-15, 5.16) at Angels (Jerome Williams, 8-10, 4.65)
--3B Kyle Seager saw his streak of 106 consecutive starts end on Friday. Mariners manager Eric Wedge said the streak would have ended during the current three-game series in Anaheim. ”I had been thinking about it for a while, Wedge said. “I kind of hinted at it the other day. I figured today (Friday) after the travel day was a good day. Plus we’ve got Felix (Hernandez) pitching on Sunday and I like to have a regular crew in there when he’s in there.” Wedge added that the break was more of a mental break than anything. Seager had two hits in his previous 23 at-bats (.087) prior to Friday. He went 0 for 2 after entering Friday’s game in the seventh inning.
--1B Raul Ibanez went 0-for-3 on Friday with two walks and is still in search of his 300th career home run. He hit No. 299 this past Tuesday against Detroit Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez. Ibanez’s 100th career home run was hit Aug. 4, 2005, against the Tigers’ Sean Douglass. That was also teammate Felix Hernandez’s first career game. Ibanez’s 200th home run was hit off of San Diego’s Josh Geer on June 2, 2009.
--RHP Erasmo Ramirez left Friday night’s game in the seventh inning with tightness in his right groin. He left the game clinging to a two-run lead, which disappeared shortly after his departure. He was scheduled to be evaluated Saturday but no one seems to think it is anything serious. In fact, Ramirez is planning to make his final start of the season in five days. “I want to pitch my last game of the season,” he said. “For that reason I didn’t want to push myself.”
--OF Michael Saunders, who drove in the Mariners two runs in Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels is batting .500 (7 for 14) with four doubles and a triple in his last four games. Saunders was batting a solid .286 through the first 10 games of the season but was sidelined by a shoulder strain. He’s been struggling to regain his hitting form ever since rejoining the team at the end of April and now finds himself struggling to find playing time in a crowded outfield.
--INF Nick Franklin had two singles and a double in Friday’s game for his sixth three-hit game of the season. However, it’s his first since July 28. His three hits Friday raised his batting average from .216 to .222.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been an issue with us. It’s just where we are with our youth.” -- Manager Eric Wedge, on his team stranding 10 runners in a 3-2 loss to the Angels on Friday.
MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Felix Hernandez (minor oblique strain) hasn’t pitched since Sept. 2, and he missed his Sept. 11 start. He had a throwing session Sept. 14 and Sept. 16. He threw a 58-pitch bullpen session Sept. 19 and pronounced himself ready to return to the rotation. Hernandez will make his next start Sept. 22.
--SS Brad Miller (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 14 game and hasn’t played since. He is day-to-day.
--RHP Stephen Pryor (torn right lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on July 19, but he was shut down for the remainder of the season in August.
RHP Felix Hernandez
RHP Hisashi Iwakuma
LHP Joe Saunders
RHP Taijuan Walker
RHP Erasmo Ramirez
LHP James Paxton
RHP Danny Farquhar (closer)
RHP Tom Wilhelmsen
RHP Yoervis Medina
LHP Charlie Furbush
LHP Oliver Perez
LHP Lucas Luetge
RHP Brandon Maurer
RHP Chance Ruffin
RHP Hector Noesi
LHP Bobby LaFromboise
Henry Blanco
Humberto Quintero
Mike Zunino
1B Justin Smoak
2B Nick Franklin
SS Brad Miller
3B Kyle Seager
DH Kendrys Morales
INF Carlos Triunfel
LF Franklin Gutierrez
CF Michael Saunders
RF Abraham Almonte
OF Raul Ibanez
OF Endy Chavez
OF/INF Dustin Ackley